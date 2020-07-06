Financial help: What senior investors should know about annuities

Annuities can be useful tools.
But I don’t recommend them, for the most part, especially for senior investors.
These are the two annuities seniors should avoid at all costs:
- Variable life contracts
- Equity indexed or fixed annuities
Here is why:
- They are complicated and confusing.
- They often come with nose-bleed fees and surrender charges usually built into the early contract years.
- They are meant for long-term investors -- sometimes up to 15 years -- meaning not for seniors.
It is very difficult to get out of these contracts. There isn’t a lot of oversight. If you have a complaint you can contact the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA
FINRA seniors protection hotline: Call 844-57-helps (844-574-3577) -- Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m (Eastern Time).
