1-800-Hansons hiring for call center in Troy

Job Title
Call Center
Company Name
1-800-Hansons
Location
977 East 14 Mile Road Troy, MI 48083
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
The Call Center Agent position is responsible for identifying homeowners that have a clear and definitive need for 1-800 Hansons offered home improvement products to secure quality appointments, setting the sales reps and company up for success.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Contact and establish pre-set sales presentations to homeowners to secure confirmed appointments for In-home sales calls through prospecting campaigns
- Prepare and deliver probing questions, listening skills and rebuttals to homeowners
- Meet and maintain appointment setting standards and Call Center metrics for their assigned campaign daily
- Adheres to the Company's Do Not Call and Red Flag policies at all times
- Attends and participates in daily and weekly department meetings
- Attend and participate in trainings and educational programs in connection with professional development, on-the-job training, and employee orientation
- Provide a courteous and respectful appearance to all prospects, regardless of any disrespect they may give you
- Must develop and utilize exceptional communication skills and a high level of professionalism at all times whether on the phone with a prospective customer or awaiting a call
- Upholds the Call Center Code of Conduct at all times
- Complete other duties and special projects as assigned
Qualifications and Skills
- High School diploma/GED required, some college preferred
- A minimum of one (1) year sales and/or marketing experience in a call center preferred
- Ability to type 20 wpm desired
- Prior phone sales experience with strong negotiating skills desired
- Strong verbal and written communication, organization, attention to detail, customer service and interpersonal skills desired
- Strong listening skills with a high level of professionalism required
- Ability to maintain a positive attitude required
- Ability to work as a member of a team required
- Strong work ethic and punctuality required
Environmental / Physical Surroundings:
- Standard office environment with indoor temperatures
- Repetitive hand motion (typing, dialing, mouse) are a regular part of this position
How to apply
Hiring Open House Monday, September 10, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Email resume to careers@hansons.com.
