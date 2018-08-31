Jobs

1-800-Hansons hiring for call center in Troy

Hiring open house being held September 10

Job Title

Call Center 

Company Name

1-800-Hansons

Location

977 East 14 Mile Road Troy, MI 48083

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

The Call Center Agent position is responsible for identifying homeowners that have a clear and definitive need for 1-800 Hansons offered home improvement products to secure quality appointments, setting the sales reps and company up for success. 

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Contact and establish pre-set sales presentations to homeowners to secure confirmed appointments for In-home sales calls through prospecting campaigns 
  • Prepare and deliver probing questions, listening skills and rebuttals to homeowners 
  • Meet and maintain appointment setting standards and Call Center metrics for their assigned campaign daily 
  • Adheres to the Company's Do Not Call and Red Flag policies at all times 
  • Attends and participates in daily and weekly department meetings 
  • Attend and participate in trainings and educational programs in connection with professional development, on-the-job training, and employee orientation 
  • Provide a courteous and respectful appearance to all prospects, regardless of any disrespect they may give you 
  • Must develop and utilize exceptional communication skills and a high level of professionalism at all times whether on the phone with a prospective customer or awaiting a call 
  • Upholds the Call Center Code of Conduct at all times 
  • Complete other duties and special projects as assigned

Qualifications and Skills

  • High School diploma/GED required, some college preferred 
  • A minimum of one (1) year sales and/or marketing experience in a call center preferred 
  • Ability to type 20 wpm desired 
  • Prior phone sales experience with strong negotiating skills desired 
  • Strong verbal and written communication, organization, attention to detail, customer service and interpersonal skills desired 
  • Strong listening skills with a high level of professionalism required 
  • Ability to maintain a positive attitude required 
  • Ability to work as a member of a team required 
  • Strong work ethic and punctuality required 

Environmental / Physical Surroundings: 

  • Standard office environment with indoor temperatures 
  • Repetitive hand motion (typing, dialing, mouse) are a regular part of this position 

How to apply

Hiring Open House Monday, September 10, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Email resume to careers@hansons.com​​​​​​​.

