1-800-Hansons hiring for call center in Troy

977 East 14 Mile Road Troy, MI 48083

Full Time

The Call Center Agent position is responsible for identifying homeowners that have a clear and definitive need for 1-800 Hansons offered home improvement products to secure quality appointments, setting the sales reps and company up for success.

Contact and establish pre-set sales presentations to homeowners to secure confirmed appointments for In-home sales calls through prospecting campaigns

Prepare and deliver probing questions, listening skills and rebuttals to homeowners

Meet and maintain appointment setting standards and Call Center metrics for their assigned campaign daily

Adheres to the Company's Do Not Call and Red Flag policies at all times

Attends and participates in daily and weekly department meetings

Attend and participate in trainings and educational programs in connection with professional development, on-the-job training, and employee orientation

Provide a courteous and respectful appearance to all prospects, regardless of any disrespect they may give you

Must develop and utilize exceptional communication skills and a high level of professionalism at all times whether on the phone with a prospective customer or awaiting a call

Upholds the Call Center Code of Conduct at all times

Complete other duties and special projects as assigned

High School diploma/GED required, some college preferred

A minimum of one (1) year sales and/or marketing experience in a call center preferred

Ability to type 20 wpm desired

Prior phone sales experience with strong negotiating skills desired

Strong verbal and written communication, organization, attention to detail, customer service and interpersonal skills desired

Strong listening skills with a high level of professionalism required

Ability to maintain a positive attitude required

Ability to work as a member of a team required

Strong work ethic and punctuality required

Standard office environment with indoor temperatures

Repetitive hand motion (typing, dialing, mouse) are a regular part of this position

Hiring Open House Monday, September 10, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Email resume to careers@hansons.com​​​​​​​.

