1-800-Hansons hiring sales assistant in Troy

Job Title
Dispatcher/Sales Assistant
Company Name
1-800-Hansons
Location
977 East 14 Mile Road Troy, MI 48083
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
The dispatcher/sales assistant is responsible for communicating information about incoming sales leads to 1-800-Hansons Sales Representatives. The person in this position will send general information about leads and lead locations. In addition, this person will interact with customers when appointments fall through and need to be rescheduled. The dispatcher/sales assistant will assist Sales Representatives by phone to ensure they are able to follow up on incoming leads timely.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Communicating with customers in regards to their availability for meetings with Sales Representatives
- Communicate with Sales Representatives in regards to the details and location of incoming leads
- Monitor and track the availability of the Sales Representatives
- Entering data into the computer system
Qualifications and Skills
Minimum Required Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities:
- Strong customer service skills
- Excellent communication skills, must be able to speak professionally and engage customers
- Strong organizational skills
- Able to multi-task well
- Able to work independently as well as part of a team
- Must have basic computer and data entry skills
Additional Preferred Qualifications:
- High-School diploma or GED
- Prior customer service experience
Physical Requirements:
- Must be able to remain in a stationary position for prolonged periods
- Requires the ability to move about inside the office
- Must be able to move items weighing up to 25 pounds
- Must be able to communicate effectively with staff, customers, vendors, and the public
- Constantly operates a computer and other office equipment such as a calculator, copy machine and computer printer
Hours/Schedule:
Full-time, 40 hours per week/52 weeks per year. Must be available to work a flexible schedule, including early evening hours. Due to cyclical nature of position, some overtime, including evening and weekend hours, may be required to complete projects under deadlines.
How to apply
Hiring Open House Monday, September 10, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Email resume to careers@hansons.com.
