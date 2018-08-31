1-800-Hansons hiring sales assistant in Troy

Job Title

Dispatcher/Sales Assistant

Company Name

1-800-Hansons

Location

977 East 14 Mile Road Troy, MI 48083

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

The dispatcher/sales assistant is responsible for communicating information about incoming sales leads to 1-800-Hansons Sales Representatives. The person in this position will send general information about leads and lead locations. In addition, this person will interact with customers when appointments fall through and need to be rescheduled. The dispatcher/sales assistant will assist Sales Representatives by phone to ensure they are able to follow up on incoming leads timely.

Responsibilities and Duties

Communicating with customers in regards to their availability for meetings with Sales Representatives

Communicate with Sales Representatives in regards to the details and location of incoming leads

Monitor and track the availability of the Sales Representatives

Entering data into the computer system

Qualifications and Skills

Minimum Required Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities:

Strong customer service skills

Excellent communication skills, must be able to speak professionally and engage customers

Strong organizational skills

Able to multi-task well

Able to work independently as well as part of a team

Must have basic computer and data entry skills

Additional Preferred Qualifications:

High-School diploma or GED

Prior customer service experience

Physical Requirements:

Must be able to remain in a stationary position for prolonged periods

Requires the ability to move about inside the office

Must be able to move items weighing up to 25 pounds

Must be able to communicate effectively with staff, customers, vendors, and the public

Constantly operates a computer and other office equipment such as a calculator, copy machine and computer printer

Hours/Schedule:

Full-time, 40 hours per week/52 weeks per year. Must be available to work a flexible schedule, including early evening hours. Due to cyclical nature of position, some overtime, including evening and weekend hours, may be required to complete projects under deadlines.

How to apply

Hiring Open House Monday, September 10, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Email resume to careers@hansons.com.

