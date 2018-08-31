1-800-Hansons hiring service analyst in Troy

Job Title

Customer Service/Office Admin

Company Name

1-800-Hansons

Location

977 East 14 Mile Road Troy, MI 48083

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

The Service Analyst is responsible for handling previous customer's requests for services needed repaired on their roof, windows, siding and/or gutter installations. All of our installs come with lifetime services, so, whenever the customer needs service done on their home, they send a service request to our service department via email. That will create a service ticket for the customer and the service analyst will proceed with it on a first come first serve. The ideal candidate would possess strong organizational and communication skills, as well as problem solving skills.

Responsibilities and Duties

Constantly checking service tickets to make sure the customer is being taken care of immediately

Responding to service tickets so the customer is aware that we are taking care of their request as soon as possible

Scheduling service technicians and doing the best we possibly can to take care of them in one specific area daily

Speaking with customers who decide to walk-in with a request and being able to handle their needs immediately

Must be able to understand our products so we are able to answer any questions the customer has to the best of our abilities

Qualifications and Skills

Minimum Required Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities:

Basic computer skills

Excellent communication skills

Problem solving skills

Great organizational skills

Able to work independently as well as part of a team

Additional Preferred Qualifications:

High-School diploma or GED

Customer service experience

Physical Requirements:

Must be able to remain in a stationary position for prolonged periods

Requires the ability to move about inside the office

Must be able to move items weighing up to 25 pounds

Must be able to communicate effectively with staff, customers, vendors, and the public

Constantly operates a computer and other office equipment such as a calculator, copy machine and computer printer

Hours/Schedule:

Full-time, 40 hours per week/52 weeks per year. Standard hours are M – F, 8:00 – 5:00 but due to cyclical nature of position, some overtime, including evening and weekend hours, may be required to complete projects under deadlines. Some local and statewide travel may be required.

How to apply

Hiring Open House Monday, September 10, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Email resume to careers@hansons.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.