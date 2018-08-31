1-800-Hansons hiring service analyst in Troy

Job Title
Customer Service/Office Admin
Company Name
1-800-Hansons
Location
977 East 14 Mile Road Troy, MI 48083
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
The Service Analyst is responsible for handling previous customer's requests for services needed repaired on their roof, windows, siding and/or gutter installations. All of our installs come with lifetime services, so, whenever the customer needs service done on their home, they send a service request to our service department via email. That will create a service ticket for the customer and the service analyst will proceed with it on a first come first serve. The ideal candidate would possess strong organizational and communication skills, as well as problem solving skills.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Constantly checking service tickets to make sure the customer is being taken care of immediately
- Responding to service tickets so the customer is aware that we are taking care of their request as soon as possible
- Scheduling service technicians and doing the best we possibly can to take care of them in one specific area daily
- Speaking with customers who decide to walk-in with a request and being able to handle their needs immediately
- Must be able to understand our products so we are able to answer any questions the customer has to the best of our abilities
Qualifications and Skills
Minimum Required Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities:
- Basic computer skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Problem solving skills
- Great organizational skills
- Able to work independently as well as part of a team
Additional Preferred Qualifications:
- High-School diploma or GED
- Customer service experience
Physical Requirements:
- Must be able to remain in a stationary position for prolonged periods
- Requires the ability to move about inside the office
- Must be able to move items weighing up to 25 pounds
- Must be able to communicate effectively with staff, customers, vendors, and the public
- Constantly operates a computer and other office equipment such as a calculator, copy machine and computer printer
Hours/Schedule:
Full-time, 40 hours per week/52 weeks per year. Standard hours are M – F, 8:00 – 5:00 but due to cyclical nature of position, some overtime, including evening and weekend hours, may be required to complete projects under deadlines. Some local and statewide travel may be required.
How to apply
Hiring Open House Monday, September 10, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Email resume to careers@hansons.com.
