1-800-Hansons looking for project coordinator in Troy

Job Title

Project Coordinator/Office Admin

Company Name

1-800-Hansons

Location

977 East 14 Mile Road Troy, MI 48083

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

The Project Manager is responsible for taking care of the entire installation job from start to finish. The Project Manager keeps in touch with both the customer as well as the installer to make sure that everything is running as smooth as it possibly can. The Project Manager is also responsible for making sure the pay is entered into our STEPS program correctly. They will be paying attention to back charges, add-ons and also reprocessing amounts. The ideal candidate would possess strong organizational and communication skills, as well as quick problem solving skills.

Responsibilities and Duties

Entering notes into the customer's profile whenever a change happens during the installation process from start to finish

Able to view photos taken from the installer to see what changes are done and if there are any issues that need to be reported and back charged from their paychecks

Must be able to speak with a customer via phone and/or email to discuss how the installation process is going to go and to make sure the customer is aware that they can contact us at any time if they have questions/concerns

Problem solving is essential with this position. Handling customer complaints and doing whatever we can to resolve the situation

Qualifications and Skills

Minimum Required Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities:

Basic math skills

Excellent communication skills

Great organizational skills

Able to multi-task

Must be able to work independently as well as part of a team

Additional Preferred Qualifications:

High-School diploma or GED

Prior customer service experience

Physical Requirements:

Must be able to remain in a stationary position for prolonged periods

Requires the ability to move about inside the office

Must be able to move items weighing up to 25 pounds

Must be able to communicate effectively with staff, customers, vendors, and the public

Constantly operates a computer and other office equipment such as a calculator, copy machine and computer printer

Hours/Schedule:

Full-time, 40 hours per week/52 weeks per year. Standard hours are M – F, 8:00 – 5:00 but due to cyclical nature of position, some overtime, including evening and weekend hours, may be required to complete projects under deadlines. Some local and statewide travel may be required.

How to apply

Hiring Open House Monday, September 10, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Email resume to careers@hansons.com.

