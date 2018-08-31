1-800-Hansons looking for project coordinator in Troy

Job Title
Project Coordinator/Office Admin
Company Name
1-800-Hansons
Location
977 East 14 Mile Road Troy, MI 48083
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
The Project Manager is responsible for taking care of the entire installation job from start to finish. The Project Manager keeps in touch with both the customer as well as the installer to make sure that everything is running as smooth as it possibly can. The Project Manager is also responsible for making sure the pay is entered into our STEPS program correctly. They will be paying attention to back charges, add-ons and also reprocessing amounts. The ideal candidate would possess strong organizational and communication skills, as well as quick problem solving skills.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Entering notes into the customer's profile whenever a change happens during the installation process from start to finish
- Able to view photos taken from the installer to see what changes are done and if there are any issues that need to be reported and back charged from their paychecks
- Must be able to speak with a customer via phone and/or email to discuss how the installation process is going to go and to make sure the customer is aware that they can contact us at any time if they have questions/concerns
- Problem solving is essential with this position. Handling customer complaints and doing whatever we can to resolve the situation
Qualifications and Skills
Minimum Required Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities:
- Basic math skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Great organizational skills
- Able to multi-task
- Must be able to work independently as well as part of a team
Additional Preferred Qualifications:
- High-School diploma or GED
- Prior customer service experience
Physical Requirements:
- Must be able to remain in a stationary position for prolonged periods
- Requires the ability to move about inside the office
- Must be able to move items weighing up to 25 pounds
- Must be able to communicate effectively with staff, customers, vendors, and the public
- Constantly operates a computer and other office equipment such as a calculator, copy machine and computer printer
Hours/Schedule:
Full-time, 40 hours per week/52 weeks per year. Standard hours are M – F, 8:00 – 5:00 but due to cyclical nature of position, some overtime, including evening and weekend hours, may be required to complete projects under deadlines. Some local and statewide travel may be required.
How to apply
Hiring Open House Monday, September 10, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Email resume to careers@hansons.com.
