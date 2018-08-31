1-800-Hansons looking for sales representative in Troy

Job Title
Sales Representative
Company Name
1-800-Hansons
Location
977 East 14 Mile Road Troy, MI 48083
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
The Sales Representative is in charge of taking pre-approved leads from our appointment setting departments and then head to the customer's home to provide them more details and an estimate on the home improvements they are looking for! The ideal candidate for this opportunity would possess strong communication and organizational skill as well as being comfortable with public speaking.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Must be able to drive a vehicle
- Must be able to operate a tablet to show presentations to the customer
- Must be able to solve basic math problems
- Quick learning skills
- Self starter as well as goal oriented
Qualifications and Skills
- Sales experience is preferred but not required.
- Customer service experience is beneficial
- Able to communicate ideas and opinions to management team
- Goal oriented/striving to grow within the company
How to apply
Hiring Open House Monday, September 10, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Email resume to careers@hansons.com.
