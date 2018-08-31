1-800-Hansons looking for sales representative in Troy

Job Title

Sales Representative

Company Name

1-800-Hansons

Location

977 East 14 Mile Road Troy, MI 48083

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

The Sales Representative is in charge of taking pre-approved leads from our appointment setting departments and then head to the customer's home to provide them more details and an estimate on the home improvements they are looking for! The ideal candidate for this opportunity would possess strong communication and organizational skill as well as being comfortable with public speaking.

Responsibilities and Duties

Must be able to drive a vehicle

Must be able to operate a tablet to show presentations to the customer

Must be able to solve basic math problems

Quick learning skills

Self starter as well as goal oriented

Qualifications and Skills

Sales experience is preferred but not required.

Customer service experience is beneficial

Able to communicate ideas and opinions to management team

Goal oriented/striving to grow within the company

How to apply

Hiring Open House Monday, September 10, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Email resume to careers@hansons.com.

