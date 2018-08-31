1-800-Hansons looking for scheduling analyst in Troy

Job Title
Scheduler
Company Name
1-800-Hansons
Location
977 East 14 Mile Road Troy, MI 48083
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
The Scheduling Analyst is responsible for controlling the schedule for the installation jobs for a designated satellite location. The person in this position will monitor and track the availability of the customer and the installation crew to ensure that scheduled work can occur as needed and within the availability of both parties. The Scheduling Analyst will determine the installation needs of the customer and reviews the installation crew's abilities and limitations to make sure the best crew for the job is scheduled. The ideal candidate will possess strong organizational and communication skills, as well as problem solving skills.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Communicating with customers in regards to their availability for installation of their purchases
- Communicate with installation crews to determine their availability to work on assigned projects
- Monitor and track the availability of the customer and the installation crew
- Entering data into the computer system
- Able to take care of on the spot decisions or able to know when to ask for management help
Qualifications and Skills
Minimum Required Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities:
- Experience in customer service
- Excellent communication skills
- Great organizational skills
- Able to multi-task well
- Able to work independently as well as part of a team
Additional Preferred Qualifications:
- High-School diploma or GED
- Call Center type of experience
Physical Requirements:
- Must be able to remain in a stationary position for prolonged periods
- Requires the ability to move about inside the office
- Must be able to move items weighing up to 25 pounds
- Must be able to communicate effectively with staff, customers, vendors, and the public
- Constantly operates a computer and other office equipment such as a calculator, copy machine and computer printer
Hours/Schedule:
Full-time, 40 hours per week/52 weeks per year. Must be available to work a flexible schedule, including early evening hours. Due to cyclical nature of position, some overtime, including evening and weekend hours, may be required to complete projects under deadlines.
How to apply
Hiring Open House Monday, September 10, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Email resume to careers@hansons.com.
