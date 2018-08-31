1-800-Hansons looking for scheduling analyst in Troy

Job Title

Scheduler

Company Name

1-800-Hansons

Location

977 East 14 Mile Road Troy, MI 48083

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

The Scheduling Analyst is responsible for controlling the schedule for the installation jobs for a designated satellite location. The person in this position will monitor and track the availability of the customer and the installation crew to ensure that scheduled work can occur as needed and within the availability of both parties. The Scheduling Analyst will determine the installation needs of the customer and reviews the installation crew's abilities and limitations to make sure the best crew for the job is scheduled. The ideal candidate will possess strong organizational and communication skills, as well as problem solving skills.

Responsibilities and Duties

Communicating with customers in regards to their availability for installation of their purchases

Communicate with installation crews to determine their availability to work on assigned projects

Monitor and track the availability of the customer and the installation crew

Entering data into the computer system

Able to take care of on the spot decisions or able to know when to ask for management help

Qualifications and Skills

Minimum Required Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities:

Experience in customer service

Excellent communication skills

Great organizational skills

Able to multi-task well

Able to work independently as well as part of a team

Additional Preferred Qualifications:

High-School diploma or GED

Call Center type of experience

Physical Requirements:

Must be able to remain in a stationary position for prolonged periods

Requires the ability to move about inside the office

Must be able to move items weighing up to 25 pounds

Must be able to communicate effectively with staff, customers, vendors, and the public

Constantly operates a computer and other office equipment such as a calculator, copy machine and computer printer

Hours/Schedule:

Full-time, 40 hours per week/52 weeks per year. Must be available to work a flexible schedule, including early evening hours. Due to cyclical nature of position, some overtime, including evening and weekend hours, may be required to complete projects under deadlines.

How to apply

Hiring Open House Monday, September 10, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Email resume to careers@hansons.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.