15th annual Detroit Job Fair takes place on April 26; more than 25 employers looking to hire

DETROIT - The 15th annual Detroit Job Fair takes place on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Here's what you need to know.

There will be more than 25 employers in attendance looking to recruit for more than 500 Detroit Metro Area Positions. Employers include: Detroit Public Schools, Kroger, GE, Bank of America, Sodexo and many more.

DATE AND TIME:

12:30 to 3:30 pm

04/26/2018

ADDRESS:

27033 Northwestern Highway Southfield

LOCATION:

Location Name: Detroit Marriott Southfield

City: Detroit

State: Michigan

Zipcode: 48033

INFO:

If you are seeking employment, get your resumes ready!

Jobfairspot.com invites you to attend this recruitment event.

WHY ATTEND:

-Meet employers and recruiters face to face

-Meet many employers

-Interview for several positions during the course of the career fair

-review career opportunities directly with recruiters and tell them why they should hire you

-this event is free to all job seekers

TYPES OF JOB OPPORTUNITIES: diverse sectors including technology jobs, health care

jobs, education jobs, retail jobs, sales jobs, customer service jobs, retail jobs, communications jobs, IT

jobs, government jobs, financial jobs, insurance jobs and many other types of opportunities. These

positions are varied for entry level, management and experienced professionals.

WHAT TO DO TO ATTEND

Step 1: REGISTER ONLINE: employers review resumes prior to attending the event.

Step 2: ATTEND JOB FAIR: Bring paper copies of your resumes to the job fair. Every employer will ask

for a paper copy of your resume.

Dress Code: Dress to interview. No shorts or sandals please.

FOR EMPLOYERS/EXHIBITORS: to recruit at this event please click on EMPLOYER

REGISTRATION. You must complete registration. Event logistics and confirmation will be sent by email.

All career seekers are invited to attend this career fair. All employers attending this event including

jobfairspot.com are equal opportunity employers and abide by Local, State and Federal Employment

Laws.

PARKING:

Free Parking

