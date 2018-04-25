15th annual Detroit Job Fair takes place on April 26; more than 25 employers looking to hire

DETROIT - The 15th annual Detroit Job Fair takes place on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Here's what you need to know.
There will be more than 25 employers in attendance looking to recruit for more than 500 Detroit Metro Area Positions. Employers include: Detroit Public Schools, Kroger, GE, Bank of America, Sodexo and many more.
DATE AND TIME:
12:30 to 3:30 pm
04/26/2018
ADDRESS:
27033 Northwestern Highway Southfield
LOCATION:
Location Name: Detroit Marriott Southfield
City: Detroit
State: Michigan
Zipcode: 48033
INFO:
If you are seeking employment, get your resumes ready!
Jobfairspot.com invites you to attend this recruitment event.
WHY ATTEND:
-Meet employers and recruiters face to face
-Meet many employers
-Interview for several positions during the course of the career fair
-review career opportunities directly with recruiters and tell them why they should hire you
-this event is free to all job seekers
TYPES OF JOB OPPORTUNITIES: diverse sectors including technology jobs, health care
jobs, education jobs, retail jobs, sales jobs, customer service jobs, retail jobs, communications jobs, IT
jobs, government jobs, financial jobs, insurance jobs and many other types of opportunities. These
positions are varied for entry level, management and experienced professionals.
WHAT TO DO TO ATTEND
Step 1: REGISTER ONLINE: employers review resumes prior to attending the event.
Step 2: ATTEND JOB FAIR: Bring paper copies of your resumes to the job fair. Every employer will ask
for a paper copy of your resume.
Dress Code: Dress to interview. No shorts or sandals please.
FOR EMPLOYERS/EXHIBITORS: to recruit at this event please click on EMPLOYER
REGISTRATION. You must complete registration. Event logistics and confirmation will be sent by email.
All career seekers are invited to attend this career fair. All employers attending this event including
jobfairspot.com are equal opportunity employers and abide by Local, State and Federal Employment
Laws.
PARKING:
Free Parking
