2nd Shift Die Repair position open in Roseville

Job Title
2nd Shift Die Repair
Location
Roseville, Mich.
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
A growing automotive supplier that runs precision metal stamping/fineblanking operations is looking for a full time die repair person. Company offers full benefit package and 401k plan.
Responsibilities and Duties
Working on small and medium size dies.
Qualifications and Skills
Successful candidates must have Experience in die repair, knowledge of general tooling construction and metal stamping operations. Minimum of 3 years experience.
How to apply
Send resume to: precisionstamping@hotmail.com.
