2nd Shift Die Repair position open in Roseville

Job Title

2nd Shift Die Repair

Location

Roseville, Mich.

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

A growing automotive supplier that runs precision metal stamping/fineblanking operations is looking for a full time die repair person. Company offers full benefit package and 401k plan.

Responsibilities and Duties

Working on small and medium size dies.

Qualifications and Skills

Successful candidates must have Experience in die repair, knowledge of general tooling construction and metal stamping operations. Minimum of 3 years experience.

How to apply

Send resume to: precisionstamping@hotmail.com.

