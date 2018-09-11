4-day hiring event being held at the Suburban Collection

Company Name
The Suburban Collection
Location
Troy and Farmington Hills
Job Summary
The Suburban Collection - 4 DAY HIRING EVENT
All positions available immediately in Troy and Farmington Hills
Call 248-266-4561 with any questions
Monday 9/17 and Tuesday 9/18, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Suburban INFINITI of Troy
1816 Maplelawn, Troy, MI 48084
Thursday 9/20 and Friday 9/21 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Suburban AUDI of Farmington Hills
37911 Grand River Ave, Farmington Hills, MI 48335
Are you looking for a career, not just a job? Would you like to work for a family owned company that has flourished for over 70 years and dominates the Michigan Automotive Dealership Market? Are you the type of dynamic individual who takes pride in their work, and comes to work every day with their game face on, ready to provide a true WOW experience to our customers? If Competitive Compensation, Best in Industry Benefits and over 30 brands at over 50 locations to choose from sounds good to you, then The Suburban Collection has what you have been searching for!
See why Suburban is such a great place to work by viewing the brief video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77qMLTKXYIA
Due to increasingly high volumes of business, The Suburban Collection is currently looking for ALL POSITIONS AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY TROY & FARMINGTON HILLS LOCATIONS!
- Managers will conduct on-the-spot interviews! On-the-spot offers for the "right" candidates,…This could be you!
- Please complete On-Line Application prior to the event to guarantee your interview.
- Please bring proof of eligibility to work in the U.S. and a valid MI Driver License/State ID
Some Available Positions:
- Porter/Detailer
- PT Courtesy Shuttle Driver
- PT Dealer Trade Driver
- Cashier/Admin
- AP/AR
- Sales BDC Representative
- Service BDC Representative
- Sales Associate/Product Specialist
- Service Advisor
- Lube Tech/Certified Technician
- Parts Counter Sales
We offer our team members the following benefits and perks:
- Hourly, Salary and Base plus Bonus positions available
- Medical, dental, vision, company paid life insurance
- 401(k) with company matching
- PTO/Vacation Time
- Paid training with Suburban University
- Opportunity for advancement into management positions with leadership training
- Over 50 locations and over 30 brands to choose from!
Requirements include:
- Prior Automotive Dealer experience preferred, but not required
- Prior customer service experience preferred
- The desire, attitude and skills to be successful
- Professional personal appearance and demeanor
- Valid In-State Driver License with clean driving record
- Flexibility in scheduling and the ability to work until 9:00pm on Mondays and Thursdays, as well as Saturday hours
How to apply
TROY- https://careers.hireology.com/suburbanimportsoftroy/226723/description
FARM HILLS- https://careers.hireology.com/suburbanimportsoffarmingtonhills/226627/description
