4-day hiring event being held at the Suburban Collection

Company Name

The Suburban Collection

Location

Troy and Farmington Hills

Job Summary

The Suburban Collection - 4 DAY HIRING EVENT

All positions available immediately in Troy and Farmington Hills

Call 248-266-4561 with any questions

Monday 9/17 and Tuesday 9/18, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Suburban INFINITI of Troy

1816 Maplelawn, Troy, MI 48084

Thursday 9/20 and Friday 9/21 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Suburban AUDI of Farmington Hills

37911 Grand River Ave, Farmington Hills, MI 48335

Are you looking for a career, not just a job? Would you like to work for a family owned company that has flourished for over 70 years and dominates the Michigan Automotive Dealership Market? Are you the type of dynamic individual who takes pride in their work, and comes to work every day with their game face on, ready to provide a true WOW experience to our customers? If Competitive Compensation, Best in Industry Benefits and over 30 brands at over 50 locations to choose from sounds good to you, then The Suburban Collection has what you have been searching for!

See why Suburban is such a great place to work by viewing the brief video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77qMLTKXYIA

Due to increasingly high volumes of business, The Suburban Collection is currently looking for ALL POSITIONS AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY TROY & FARMINGTON HILLS LOCATIONS!

Managers will conduct on-the-spot interviews! On-the-spot offers for the "right" candidates,…This could be you!

Please complete On-Line Application prior to the event to guarantee your interview.

Please bring proof of eligibility to work in the U.S. and a valid MI Driver License/State ID

Some Available Positions:

Porter/Detailer

PT Courtesy Shuttle Driver

PT Dealer Trade Driver

Cashier/Admin

AP/AR

Sales BDC Representative

Service BDC Representative

Sales Associate/Product Specialist

Service Advisor

Lube Tech/Certified Technician

Parts Counter Sales

We offer our team members the following benefits and perks:

Hourly, Salary and Base plus Bonus positions available

Medical, dental, vision, company paid life insurance

401(k) with company matching

PTO/Vacation Time

Paid training with Suburban University

Opportunity for advancement into management positions with leadership training

Over 50 locations and over 30 brands to choose from!

Requirements include:

Prior Automotive Dealer experience preferred, but not required

Prior customer service experience preferred

The desire, attitude and skills to be successful

Professional personal appearance and demeanor

Valid In-State Driver License with clean driving record

Flexibility in scheduling and the ability to work until 9:00pm on Mondays and Thursdays, as well as Saturday hours

How to apply

TROY- https://careers.hireology.com/suburbanimportsoftroy/226723/description

FARM HILLS- https://careers.hireology.com/suburbanimportsoffarmingtonhills/226627/description

