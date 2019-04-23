Jobs

500 substitute teacher jobs open in Metro Detroit

Want to have a positive influence on the children of Detroit and surrounding areas?

Want to get paid weekly starting at $104 per day to $160? Become part of our family at Industry Specific Staffing!

Qualifications and Skills

  • 60 Credit hours from a college or university with a 2.0 average
  • Working with groups of children longer than 3 months
  • Must pass fingerprint background check

