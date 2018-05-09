Aaro Companies hiring experienced commercial Window Cleaners in Warren

Job Title

Experienced Window Cleaners

Company Name

Aaro Companies

Location

Warren

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Looking for experienced commercial window cleaners. Must have experience with ladder work and/or using a bosun chair.

Responsibilities and Duties

Must have valid MI driver's license with a clean driving record.

Must be over 18 years old.

Must be able to pass police background check and post-offer drug test.

Qualifications and Skills

Previous experience with window cleaning.

How to apply

For more information and to apply, visit our website at www.aarocompanies.com. Click on employment opportunities and download the application.

You can email us your completed application to info@aarocompanies.com or fax it at 586.759.8506.

You can also call us at 586.759.3700.



