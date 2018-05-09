Aaro Companies searching for Janitorial Cleaners

Job Title

Janitorial Commercial Cleaners

Company Name

Aaro Companies

Location

Remote

Job Type

Part Time

Job Summary

We are looking to fill our Janitorial Commercial Cleaning evening positions. Most of our shifts start after 6:00 p.m. and can run anywhere from 1 to 5 hours per night and anywhere from 2 to 5 nights per week. We would place you within a 10-mile radius of your home address. We train you and provide all the chemicals and equipment that you would need to successfully complete the tasks at hand.

Requirements:

Must be 18 years old or older

Have the ability to pass a police background check and post-offer drug screen

Have reliable transportation

Responsibilities and Duties

Report to and from designated facility on scheduled visits, within scheduled time frame.

Dust and wet mop all vinyl/ceramic tile floors, vacuum all carpets & carpet mats.

Clean and sanitize all restrooms.

Restock toilet tissue, hand towels & soap supplies.

Empty trash receptacles & change liners as needed.

Follow trash and recycling procedures (customer specific).

Dust all horizontal surfaces (computer monitors, file cabinets).

Clean door glass.

Spot clean walls.

Keep janitor's closet clean & neat.

Maintenance of onsite equipment such as vacuum cleaners, etc.

Lock doors & set alarm when leaving facility.

Reporting problems in facility.

Taking inventory and /or ordering supplies.

Completing any additional daily requests made by the customer and reporting request to the CBM office.

Qualifications and Skills

Ability to pass a post offer drug test and police background check.

Communication skills required to instruct and communicate with co-workers and office staff.

Ability to perform all cleaning techniques.

Ability to pick up 50 lbs.

How to apply

You can apply by downloading the application through the Aaro website at www.aarocompanies.com.

Email the completed application to info@aarocompanies.com or faxing it to 586.759.8506.

You can also stop by our office located at 24643 Hoover Road, Warren, MI between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.



