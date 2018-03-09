ACCESS looks to hire full-time Communications Specialist

ACCESS in Dearborn, Michigan is looking to hire a full-time communications specialist.

Job Summary:

Under limited supervision, develops various communication materials designed to keep the public informed about the organization’s programs, accomplishments, or point of view. Arranges for communications efforts and serves as in-house staff member. Maintains organizations brand integrity and continually promotes the mission through preparation and distribution of print and electronic materials, fact sheets, news releases, photographs, scripts, video and audio recordings to media, external stakeholders and the general public. Obtains advertising space and time as directed. Utilizes knowledge of the communities that the agency serves, changing attitudes and opinions of clients, employees or other interest groups to promote goodwill through various publicity efforts.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Research, write and edit communication pieces which may include press releases, news briefs, journalist pitches, fact sheets, company e-newsletters, e-mail, organization website, internal announcements, opinion columns and other materials.

Generate and identify messaging, design and content for print and electronic communication that engages clients, funders, community partners, stakeholders and policymakers.

Utilize social media (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other venues) to generate awareness, create connections, and promote events and programming.

Maintain official agency website and other electronic media.

Develop and manage relationships with key journalists, community organizations and other stakeholders. Maintain media contact lists.

Plan and execute communication activities prior to, at and following various events including annual banquet, fundraisers, and other large/formal events.

Work with outside vendors to produce effective media products.

Manage distribution of all printed materials including direct mail, exhibit cards, and program materials.

Maintain clip files, photo archives and other publication archives.

Provides public relations, marketing and communications advice and implementation to a specific line of business.

Participates in the planning and execution of events and fund-raisers.

May participate in line of business meetings with department management in order to partner and provide marketing and communication services.

Maintain currency in industry news and trends.

Maintain currency in effective public relations and communications techniques.

Operate standard office equipment and uses required software applications.

Perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned.

Knowledge of:

Intermediate concepts, principles and practices of public relations

Media venues and marketing including social media.

Types of stories and information of interest to journalists

Local, national, and international media outlets

Arab/Middle Eastern culture and languages a plus

Surrounding communities that agency serves

AP style

Libel and slander laws

Skill in:

Operating standard office equipments and using required software applications, including Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop

Operating electronic media publishing software including Web 2.0

Operating audio/visual equipment may be required based on assigned functional area

HTML coding and editing software may be required based on assigned functional area

Ability to:

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Maintain ACCESS brand integrity throughout all work performed.

Capture still photographs and video. Some photo editing may be required based on assigned functional area.

Write and edit effective and efficient communications and publications. May include the use of various creative and artistic genres.

Partner with other functional areas to accomplish objectives.

Gather information, identify linkages and trends and apply findings to assignments.

Incite enthusiasm and influence, motivate and persuade others to achieve desired outcomes.

Organize and prioritize multiple tasks and meet deadlines.

Work independently as well as collaboratively within a team environment.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships both within the organization and with external partners, specifically community partners.

Minimum Degree Required:

Bachelor’s Degree

Required Disciplines:

English, Journalism, Communications or a related field AND - At least three years of Journalism, Marketing. Event or Entertainment Management or Social Media experience or any equivalent combination of experience, education, and/or training approved by Human Resources.

More info and how to apply here from ACCESS.

