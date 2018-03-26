ACCESS to host job fair in Dearborn at Ford Community & Performing Arts Center

The ACCESS Dearborn Job Fair will feature over 100 employers ready to hire prospective candidates from the general public.

This event is open to the public and includes employers from the following career fields:

• Banking

• Call center

• Clerical

• Education

• Food service

• General labor

• Governmental

• Healthcare

• Human services

• Insurance

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Skilled trades

• Truck driving and more

Candidates should bring multiple copies of their resume, dress for success and prepare to interview with recruiters onsite.

WHO: ACCESS Employment & Training Department.

WHAT: ACCESS Dearborn Job Fair

Representatives from Beaumont Health, FedEx Ground, AK Steel, Detroit Police, DTE Energy, Penske Logistics, MIAT College, Lowe's, ResCare and many more will be on site.

In addition to the employers, there will also be representatives from educational institutions and recruiters from universities and training institutions as well as state agencies at the job fair.

WHERE: 15801 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126

WHEN: Wednesday, March 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHY: To support our local community by providing access to viable, self-sustaining career opportunities: Bringing employers face to face with prospective talent; and bridging the unemployment gap in Southeast Michigan.

HOW: For more information, call 313-945-8159.



