Account Executives needed at Infinity

Job Title
Inside Sales
Hourly Rate
Hourly + commission
Job Summary
What are we looking for:
Infinity is looking for experienced Account Executives to join our team. Infinity is built on 3E's — Energy, Excellence and Execution. If you are tech savvy, creative, outgoing, and willing to roll up your sleeves and get things done in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment, we may have the perfect job for you! You will help spread the magic of optimized online ads to organizations in your assigned territory and help accelerate their growth.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Responsible for assisting inbound or outbound calling clients with their advertising campaigns and therefore communicating clearly to all those involved
- Advertising account executives contribute to and develop advertising campaigns
- Scheduling Consultations with clients to discuss and identify their advertising requirements
- Working with clients to devise an advertising campaign that meets the client's assessment, goals, and budget
- Introducing clients to tools or features that will assist in reaching their marketing goals and objectives
- Meeting monthly and quarterly sales quotas, in addition to KPIs
- Understand their clients' needs and objectives and liaise closely with them throughout the campaign, often on a daily basis
- Manage administrative and campaign work and ensure that advertising campaign projects are completed on time and within specifications
- The role can involve handling multiple accounts and the hours can be long in a competitive environment
Benefits
- Base pay of $27,040 + Commission up to $650.00 Monthly!
- Additional income through commission
- Paid Training; Casual Dress
- Great work life balance - no nights/weekends
- Health insurance including dental & vision
- Life & disability insurance; PTO & paid holidays; 401(k) with company match
Qualifications and Skills
Required Qualifications:
- 3 years previous sales experience in Outbound Telesales/Sales Management/Consultative selling
- Excellent Customer interaction skills with the ability to build strong rapport on the phone
- Sound analytical ability to break down customers' requirements and arrive at best product solutions to fit customers' needs
- Exceptional communication skills, written and oral
- Must be an active listener and able to multi task
- Exceptional time management as well as being a self-starter
- Experience with a Quota and basic technology skills
Preferred Qualifications:
- Outbound and Inbound calling experience
- You will need to have a Competitive drive, resilience and empathy
How to apply
