Account Executives needed at Infinity

Job Title

Inside Sales

Hourly Rate

Hourly + commission

Job Summary

What are we looking for:

Infinity is looking for experienced Account Executives to join our team. Infinity is built on 3E's — Energy, Excellence and Execution. If you are tech savvy, creative, outgoing, and willing to roll up your sleeves and get things done in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment, we may have the perfect job for you! You will help spread the magic of optimized online ads to organizations in your assigned territory and help accelerate their growth.

Responsibilities and Duties

Responsible for assisting inbound or outbound calling clients with their advertising campaigns and therefore communicating clearly to all those involved

Advertising account executives contribute to and develop advertising campaigns

Scheduling Consultations with clients to discuss and identify their advertising requirements

Working with clients to devise an advertising campaign that meets the client's assessment, goals, and budget

Introducing clients to tools or features that will assist in reaching their marketing goals and objectives

Meeting monthly and quarterly sales quotas, in addition to KPIs

Understand their clients' needs and objectives and liaise closely with them throughout the campaign, often on a daily basis

Manage administrative and campaign work and ensure that advertising campaign projects are completed on time and within specifications

The role can involve handling multiple accounts and the hours can be long in a competitive environment

Benefits

Base pay of $27,040 + Commission up to $650.00 Monthly!

Additional income through commission

Paid Training; Casual Dress

Great work life balance - no nights/weekends

Health insurance including dental & vision

Life & disability insurance; PTO & paid holidays; 401(k) with company match

Qualifications and Skills

Required Qualifications:

3 years previous sales experience in Outbound Telesales/Sales Management/Consultative selling

Excellent Customer interaction skills with the ability to build strong rapport on the phone

Sound analytical ability to break down customers' requirements and arrive at best product solutions to fit customers' needs

Exceptional communication skills, written and oral

Must be an active listener and able to multi task

Exceptional time management as well as being a self-starter

Experience with a Quota and basic technology skills

Preferred Qualifications:

Outbound and Inbound calling experience

You will need to have a Competitive drive, resilience and empathy

How to apply

Click here.



