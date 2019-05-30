Account Manager and Telemarketer positions open at Jake Kitzmiller State Farm

ST.CLAIR SHORES, Mich - Job Title
Account Manager and Telemarketer
Company Name
Jake Kitzmiller State Farm
Location
St. Clair Shores, MI
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
State Farm agents market only State Farm insurance and financial service products. Pay is hourly plus commissions and bonuses. There is paid time off for vacation and personal/sick days. Compensation is $10-12.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Work with the agent to establish and meet marketing goals.
- Maintain a strong work ethic with a total commitment to success each and every day.
Qualifications and Skills
- Sales experience (outside sales or inside sales representative, retail sales associate, or telemarketing) preferred
- Successful track record of meeting sales goals/quotas preferred
- Self-motivated
How to apply
Go to https://jakefromsf.sfagentjobs.com/jobs/921857/apps/new
