Account Manager and Telemarketer positions open at Jake Kitzmiller State Farm

ST.CLAIR SHORES, Mich - Job Title

Account Manager and Telemarketer

Company Name

Jake Kitzmiller State Farm

Location

St. Clair Shores, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

State Farm agents market only State Farm insurance and financial service products. Pay is hourly plus commissions and bonuses. There is paid time off for vacation and personal/sick days. Compensation is $10-12.

Responsibilities and Duties

Work with the agent to establish and meet marketing goals.

Maintain a strong work ethic with a total commitment to success each and every day.

Qualifications and Skills

Sales experience (outside sales or inside sales representative, retail sales associate, or telemarketing) preferred

Successful track record of meeting sales goals/quotas preferred

Self-motivated

How to apply

Go to https://jakefromsf.sfagentjobs.com/jobs/921857/apps/new

