Advanced Educational Staffing​​​​​​​ hiring math teacher in Detroit

Job Title

Math Teacher

Company Name

​​Advanced Educational Staffing

Location

Detroit

Job Summary

This position is responsible for the Instructional Program of mathematics. The incumbent must provide the students of Old Redford Academy Preparatory High School with the instructional tools needed to develop the necessary skills that are required to successfully meet the State of Michigan Education requirements.

Responsibilities and Duties

Curriculum Development:

Align instructional methods/practices with curriculum as prescribed in the School Improvement Plan.

Align curriculum with HSCE or Content Expectations.

Utilize standardized and non-standard assessment data through driven instruction, such as MME data, Plan/Explore, ACT etc.

Incorporate the writing process within lesson planning.

Instruction:

Validate principles of teaching. Learning must be delineated, understood and applied to ensure that students comprehend.

Differentiate lessons to meet all Students' needs within classroom formatted with District expectations.

Align long-range plans and lesson plans with the objectives of the State requirements.

Ensure a safe and productive climate for learning to occur.

Use a variety of instructional methods and resources to meet differing learning styles and abilities.

Integrate technology into curriculum delivery.

Focus classroom time on teaching and learning.

Link instruction to real-life situations of students.

Follow a consistent schedule and maintains procedures/routines.

Handle administrative task quickly and efficiently.

Maintain momentum within and across lessons.

Set clearly articulated high expectations for self and students.

Stress student responsibility and accountability.

Carefully link learning objectives and activities.

Organize content for effective presentation.

Consider student attention span and learning styles when designing lessons.

Develop objectives, questions, and activities that reflect higher and lower level cognitive skills appropriate for the content and the students.

Evaluation:

Establish curriculum goals and objectives, periodically access the instructional process to determine whether or not goals are met.

Track and monitor students' progress to determine how to guide instruction and student success.

Analyze student data (informal, formal standardize assessment) and adjust instruction to meet student goals.

Administer standardized testing.

Make timely referrals for intervention or retention, when necessary.

Organization:

Organize classroom day-to-day functions that support mission and school expectation.

Handle routine tasks promptly, efficiently, consistently.

Prepare materials in advance ready to use.

Organize classroom space efficiently.

Demonstrate effective classrooms management that fosters mutual respect and reflects student expectations outlined in school handbooks.

Use consistent and proactive discipline.

Establish routines for daily tasks and needs.

Orchestrate smooth transitions and continuity of classroom momentum.

Balance variety and challenge in student activities.

Be aware of all activities in the classroom.

Classroom Management:

Interpret and respond to inappropriate behavior promptly.

Implement rules of behavior fairly and consistently.

Reinforce and reiterates expectations for positive behavior.

Use appropriate disciplinary measures as prescribed by Student Code of Conduct such as placing students in the hallway unsupervised.

Use positive language when addressing students.

Leadership:

Represent the mission of Old Redford Academy Preparatory High School in an Effective manner generating public support for the school's program.

Be a role model for the moral and ethical growth and socialization of the children- essential for the building of their character and moral fibers.

Instill respect in students by consistently enforcing all School policies and procedures, in particular the dress code and Student Code of Conduct.

Work with parents and citizens in resolving community issues; establish positive relationships that are in support of the school's mission.

Meet regularly with other departmental members to coordinate curriculum delivery and discipline.

Actively participate in coordinating after school extra-curricular activities or instructional support programs.

Administrative Duties:

Submit lesson plans as determined by Building Administrator.

Prepare and submit timely report card markings.

Give clear, specific, and timely feedback to students Parent/Guardian.

Must participate in grade level and content level meetings.

Must comply with all Board Policies, Administrative Guidelines and utilize the appropriate Administrative Forms.

Timely submit and maintain progress reports.

Grades must be in Skyward on a weekly basis.

Other Duties as Assigned:

Cooperate and professionally perform any task that are assigned and will promote the Mission Statement of Old Redford Academy Preparatory High School.

Qualifications and Skills

Teaching Certification

How to apply

Apply Online: https://indeedhi.re/2w5Xxdt

Or Email Resume to HR@oldredford.com

