Advantage Living Center hiring Certified Nursing Assistant in Southgate

Job Title
Certified Nursing Assistant
Company Name
Advantage Living Center Southgate
Location
15400 Trenton Rd, Southgate MI
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
The Certified Nursing Assistant cares for residents under the direction and supervision of a registered nurse or a licensed practical/vocational nurse. The position requires patience, compassion and a desire to care for the frail elderly in a gentle and empathetic manner.
Responsibilities and Duties
Provide resident care in a long term, skilled setting
Qualifications and Skills
- Candidate must have certificate of completion with a valid test date or be state certified.
- Have good customer service and be friendly.
- Candidate must have a positive attitude and the ability to deal with a variety of residents.
How to apply
Apply on line at www.advantagelivingcenter.net
