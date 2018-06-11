Advantage Living Center hiring Certified Nursing Assistant in Southgate

Job Title

Certified Nursing Assistant

More Headlines

Company Name

Advantage Living Center Southgate

Location

15400 Trenton Rd, Southgate MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

The Certified Nursing Assistant cares for residents under the direction and supervision of a registered nurse or a licensed practical/vocational nurse. The position requires patience, compassion and a desire to care for the frail elderly in a gentle and empathetic manner.

Responsibilities and Duties

Provide resident care in a long term, skilled setting

Qualifications and Skills

Candidate must have certificate of completion with a valid test date or be state certified.

Have good customer service and be friendly.

Candidate must have a positive attitude and the ability to deal with a variety of residents.

How to apply

Apply on line at www.advantagelivingcenter.net

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.