Oxford Cos. looking for building engineer

Job Title
Building engineer
Company Name
Oxford Cos.
Location
Ann Arbor, Michigan
Job Type
Full time, hourly
Job Summary
Oxford Property Management is currently seeking a detail oriented team player to fill the building engineer position. This position will work on our commercial maintenance and repair team. In addition, the carpenter position receives a competitive base salary and bonus structure; comprehensive health care coverage, including dental and vision, life, long-term and short-term disability insurance; a 401(k) plan with employer match; paid time off; paid holidays; an employee share program; paid parking; on-site gym access; and training and development opportunities.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Respond to service orders as requested by tenants or office in a timely manner, including after-hours calls while on-call. Promptly record detailed, professional and accurate notes on work orders
- Complete routine repairs to lighting, plumbing fixtures, walls, furniture, appliances, doors, and locks
- Ensure building grounds are compliant with city, state and federal safety and environmental laws, codes, standards and regulations, as well as presentable and identifying/resolving any plant and/or irrigation related matters
- Maintain working knowledge of building controls to include: electrical, plumbing, mechanical, BAS, building access, security, fire and elevators
- Inspect new installation for compliance with building codes and safety regulations
- Perform basic repairs including but not limited to carpentry repairs, floor repairs, plumbing repairs, electrical repairs and mechanical repairs
- Troubleshoot, evaluate and make recommendations to upgrade maintenance operations and/or implement savings opportunities
- Maintain all fire and life safety systems, and ensure all emergency lights are operational
- Ensure all exterior lighting is programmed per seasonal needs
- Resolve building leaks and repair any water damage
Qualifications and Skills
- High school diploma or general education degree (GED), and 3-5 years of related experience or equivalent
- Working knowledge of electrical, electronic, pneumatic and mechanical control devices
- Knowledge of basic hand tools and power tools
- Ability to work independently and complete daily activities according to instructions
- Familiarity with fire/life safety equipment/procedures, including fire pump pperation, elevator safety and emergency back-up generator's operation
- Ability to understand, follow and transmit written or verbal instructions
- Demonstrate strong communication skills; ability to correspond in a professional, businesslike manner
- Ability to use smartphone and/or tablet for work orders, email, etc.
- Must have valid driver's license. Company vehicle will be provided.
How to apply
Apply on the careers page
