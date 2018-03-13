Airport Food Delivery Driver position open at Detroit Metro Airport

Job Title
Airport Food Delivery Driver
Location
Detroit
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
Airport Food Delivery Driver employees drive trucks out to the aircraft to transport & cater meals/beverage/equipment to assigned flights.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Interact/communicate with vendor airline crew as necessary;
- Push and/or lift over 50 lbs;
- Work in all climates throughout the year (indoor/outdoor);
- Be organized and able to work under extreme pressure
Qualifications and Skills
- Pass an airport and TSA background check
- Pass a DOT Pre-Employment Physical and on going physicals per DOT standards;
- Have no scheduling restrictions (able to work days, nights, weekends, and holidays);
- Must have a Commercial Drivers License (Class A or B)
- Ability to speak, read and understand English
