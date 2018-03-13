Airport Food Delivery Driver position open at Detroit Metro Airport

Job Title

Airport Food Delivery Driver

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Airport Food Delivery Driver employees drive trucks out to the aircraft to transport & cater meals/beverage/equipment to assigned flights.

Responsibilities and Duties

Interact/communicate with vendor airline crew as necessary;

Push and/or lift over 50 lbs;

Work in all climates throughout the year (indoor/outdoor);

Be organized and able to work under extreme pressure

Qualifications and Skills

Pass an airport and TSA background check

Pass a DOT Pre-Employment Physical and on going physicals per DOT standards;

Have no scheduling restrictions (able to work days, nights, weekends, and holidays);

Must have a Commercial Drivers License (Class A or B)

Ability to speak, read and understand English

