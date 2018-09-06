AJM Packaging holding open interviews for general labor work in Southgate

Job Title

General Labor

Company Name

AJM Packaging

Location

Southgate, MI

Job Type

Part Time & Full Time

Job Summary

AJM Packaging Corporation is a leading manufacturer of branded and private label paper products including plates, bowls, cups, and bags. As we continue to grow and expand our operations, we are looking to add high-energy, focused, individuals to our team.

We will be hosting an open interview event in Southgate!

Location: AJM Packaging, 11800 Reeck Rd, Southgate, MI 48195

Date: Wednesday, September 12th

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Positions Hiring For: FULL TIME & PART TIME General Labor, HiLo and Clamp Truck Drivers, Machine Set-Up & Repair, Maintenance Mechanics, Leadership and more!

Benefits:

As an AJM employee, you will receive a competitive salary and benefits package including medical insurance, short-term disability, a 401(k) plan, and paid vacation days. For more information about the benefits package for this position, please speak to a Human Resources representative during the application process.

What's Next:

Recognizing that the skills and passion of our employees drive our continued success, we strive to hire top talent who share our vision and values. If you are interested in joining our team and finding your place at our growing company, apply today.

How to apply

Go to our website at www.ajmpack.com/careers or come to our open interviews at 11800 Reeck Road, Southgate, Michigan 48195.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.