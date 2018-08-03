AJM Packaging Corp searching for General Labor in Southgate

Job Title

General Labor

Company Name

AJM Packaging Corp

Location

Southgate

Job Type

Hourly, Part Time & Full Time

Job Summary

Open interviews on Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

AJM Packaging Corporation is a leading manufacturer of branded and private label paper products including plates, bowls, cups, and bags. As we continue to grow and expand our operations, we are looking to add high-energy, focused, individuals to our team.

Responsibilities and Duties

We will be hosting an open interview event in Southgate!

Location: AJM Packaging, 11800 Reeck Rd, Southgate, MI 48195

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 8

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Positions Hiring For: Full time and part time General Labor, HILo and Clamp Truck Drivers, Machine Set-Up & Repair, Maintenance Mechanics, Leadership and more!

Qualifications and Skills

Benefits:

As an AJM employee, you will receive a competitive salary and benefits package including medical insurance, short-term disability, a 401(k) plan, and paid vacation days.

For more information about the benefits package for this position, please speak to a Human Resources representative during the application process.

What's Next:

Recognizing that the skills and passion of our employees drive our continued success, we strive to hire top talent who share our vision and values. If you are interested in joining our team and finding your place at our growing company, apply today.

How to apply

Apply here.

