AK Steel is hiring HVAC Technician in Dearborn

Job Title

HVAC Technician

Company Name

AK Steel

Location

Dearborn, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Our Dearborn Works facility is seeking a HVAC Maintenance Technician. The Dearborn Works is located on a more than 350-acre site in southeast Michigan. Its carbon steel melting, casting, hot and cold rolling, and finishing operations are capable of producing 3.6 million net tons of hot rolled, 2.1 million net tons of cold rolled, 1.1 million net tons of galvanized and galvannealed sheet each year.

Primary Responsibilities:

Applies basic and some advanced technical skills and knowledge to install, maintain and repair complete ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems used in manufacturing plant and office applications.

Performs electrical and mechanical servicing and maintenance of HVAC systems for the physical plant in accordance with federal regulations and Company polices and procedures.

Assists in initial installation and start up of complete systems, including system components, electrical controls, and ducting.

Assists in the design, modification, installation and preventive/predictive maintenance planning.

Monitors HVAC systems and operations and ensures routine preventative maintenance is performed according to established schedules.

Diagnoses HVAC systems and makes repairs as required.

Performs repairs of complete systems to include repairing or replacing values, motors, controls, switches, gauges, wiring fans, pumps, compressors, piping and other functional components of the system.

Performs alterations, repairs, and maintenance of buildings, floors, roofs, stairways, partitions, doors, windows, screens, scaffolding forms, wood fixtures, and furniture.

Reports suspected and confirmed problems relating to equipment, utilities, structures, and grounds to immediate supervisor. Inputs maintenance and repair actions into equipment logs.

Qualifications:

HVAC certification required

Minimum four years of commercial HVAC experience

Must have a minimum of a high school education

Must be willing to work any shift, weekends and overtime

Must be available for holidays and overtime

Selection Process Includes:

General Aptitude Test

Hands on Trade Specific Skill Assessment

Trade Specific Written Test

Hair Sample Drug Test

AK Steel is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, military or protected veteran status.

How to apply

Please apply directly via the following link:

https://aksteel.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/careers/job/AK-Steel-Dearborn-Works/HVAC-Maintenance-Technician_R01148-1

