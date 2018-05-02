Allied Universal searching for Professional Security Personnel in Detroit

Allied Universal, a leading facility services company and the largest security force in North America, will be holding open interviews for professional security personnel on May 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greater Grace Temple, 23500 W. Seven Mile Road, Detroit, Michigan.

Allied Universal seeks to hire full-time and part-time security professionals.

Qualified candidates must meet the following minimum requirements:

High school diploma or equivalency

Be at least 18 years old (21 years old for positions that require driving, with valid license)

Successfully complete a pre-employment background investigation and pre-employment drug/alcohol test

Display exceptional customer service and communication skills

Company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k) and bonus plans, holidays and more. Allied Universal is an equal opportunity employer committed to hiring a diverse workforce.

Apply online at this link: https://bit.ly/2r8846o.

Learn more about Allied Universal career opportunities at www.aus.com/careers, on Twitter at @AU_Careers and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AlliedUniversalJobs/.

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal, a leading facility services company and the largest security force in North America with over 150,000 employees, provides unparalleled security services and solutions. With headquarters in Santa Ana, Calif., and Conshohocken, Pa., Allied Universal combines people and technology to deliver evolving, tailored solutions that allow our clients to focus on their core business. An unrelenting focus on clients’ success creates partnerships rooted in quality and value, and is supported by experience gained from being in business for over 60 years. Through our people and leading services, systems and solutions…Allied Universal is there for you. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

