Alternatives For Girls seeks Youth Services Coordinator

Job Title

Youth Services Coordinator

Hourly Rate

Full-time

Job Summary

Alternatives For Girls (AFG), helps homeless and high risk girls and young women avoid violence, teen pregnancy and exploitation; and helps them explore and access the support, resources and opportunities necessary to be safe, to grow strong, and to make positive choices for their lives.

The Youth Services Coordinator is responsible for coordinating and facilitating workshops for youth ages 7-21.

Responsibilities and Duties

The Youth Services Coordinator (YSC) will be directly responsible for group programming for girls ages 4-21 years old. Workshops include career preparation, college readiness, safe sex education, fitness, cultural arts, and life skills, and are designed to teach participants leadership, conflict resolution, communication, team building, social and emotional skills; to improve self-esteem; and to improve physical health. Act as an advocate for girls on school, community, interpersonal, and family issues. Contact volunteers/mentors to assess their relationship with their client and provide support. Occasional transportation of girls and families to and from events. This schedule requires working until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during the school year. Some Saturdays will also be required.

Physical demands and work environment: Extensive local driving may be required as part of outreach and community activities. Moderate lifting of program supplies and donations required on a regular basis. Regular involvement in physical fitness activities with program participants.

Qualifications and Skills

Required Qualifications: Bachelor's degree in Social Work, Education, Psychology or related Human Service field.

Preferred Qualifications:

Fluency in Spanish and English highly preferred. Two years of experience working with and knowledge of youth aged 4-21 years old who are involved in high risk activity, including: gang activity, violent behavior, drug use or selling, domestic violence, school truancy, sexual activity; and youth who are living in high risk situations is preferred. Experience with positive youth development, youth leadership training models, child and adolescent development, workshop planning and facilitation. Valid Michigan driver's license, good driving record and access to personal vehicle.

