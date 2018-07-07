Amazon hiring full-time positions for new Romulus distribution center

ROMULUS, Mich. - If you have always wanted to work for Amazon and are currently out of a job, now is the perfect time for you to look into getting an opportunity for one of the biggest companies in the world.

Amazon is holding a hiring fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Romulus Senior Center -- 36525 Bibbins St.

The event is a meet-and-greet where interested candidates are able to ask questions about potential work opportunities, as well as learn more about the company and what it has to offer.

These are full-time associate positions involving packing and shipping purchases. Benefits include a 20-week maternal/paternal leave, health and disability insurance and Amazon Career Choice.

Interested candidates are encouraged to dress professionally, bring a copy of their resume and prepare for interviews.

If you are interested in receiving information on how to apply, text MINOW to 77088 to opt-in.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.