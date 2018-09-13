Amazon holds hiring event at ACCESS in Dearborn on Friday

Amazon is holding a hiring event in Dearborn on Friday.

Amazon is looking to hire full time warehouse associates in Michigan. The company will be accepting applications at ACCESS in Dearborn on Friday.

When:

Friday, Sept. 14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where:

Dearborn One Stop Service Center (inside ACCESS)

6451 Schaefer Road, Dearborn, Michigan, 48126 (2nd floor)

What jobs:

Full time warehouse associates, which includes:

Benefits on Day 1

Parental choice

Career Choice tuition Assistance

401K match

4-day work week

Competitive pay

