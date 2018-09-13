Amazon holds hiring event at ACCESS in Dearborn on Friday

Amazon is holding a hiring event in Dearborn on Friday.
Amazon is looking to hire full time warehouse associates in Michigan. The company will be accepting applications at ACCESS in Dearborn on Friday.
When:
Friday, Sept. 14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where:
Dearborn One Stop Service Center (inside ACCESS)
6451 Schaefer Road, Dearborn, Michigan, 48126 (2nd floor)
What jobs:
Full time warehouse associates, which includes:
- Benefits on Day 1
- Parental choice
- Career Choice tuition Assistance
- 401K match
- 4-day work week
- Competitive pay
