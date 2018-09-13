Jobs

Amazon holds hiring event at ACCESS in Dearborn on Friday

By Ken Haddad
Amazon is holding a hiring event in Dearborn on Friday. 

Amazon is looking to hire full time warehouse associates in Michigan. The company will be accepting applications at ACCESS in Dearborn on Friday.

When:

Friday, Sept. 14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where:

Dearborn One Stop Service Center (inside ACCESS)

6451 Schaefer Road, Dearborn, Michigan, 48126 (2nd floor)

What jobs:

Full time warehouse associates, which includes:

  • Benefits on Day 1
  • Parental choice
  • Career Choice tuition Assistance
  • 401K match
  • 4-day work week
  • Competitive pay

Search for Amazon jobs here.

