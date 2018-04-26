American Plastic Toys hiring 30 Production Assemblers in Walled Lake

Job Title

Production Assemblers

Company Name

Kelly Services

Location

799 Ladd Rd, Walled Lake, MI

Job Type

Temp to Hire after 90 days

Job Summary

American Plastic Toys is looking for 30 Production Assemblers located in Walled Lake, MI.

1st shift: 7am-3pm

2nd shift: 3pm-11pm

3rd shift: 11pm-7am

Pay Rate: $10.50 (Pay Rate will increase to $11 after hired in)

Responsibilities and Duties

Pick and pack light weight plastic toy parts while maintaining excellent quality and production rates. May also sort or stock the assembly department with light weight plastic toy parts and accessories needed for production.

How to apply

Please call Izabela directly at 313-550-6175 or email resumes to izaj125@kellyservices.com.

