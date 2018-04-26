American Plastic Toys hiring 30 Production Assemblers in Walled Lake

Job Title
Production Assemblers
Company Name
Kelly Services
Location
799 Ladd Rd, Walled Lake, MI
Job Type
Temp to Hire after 90 days
Job Summary
American Plastic Toys is looking for 30 Production Assemblers located in Walled Lake, MI.
- 1st shift: 7am-3pm
- 2nd shift: 3pm-11pm
- 3rd shift: 11pm-7am
Pay Rate: $10.50 (Pay Rate will increase to $11 after hired in)
Responsibilities and Duties
Pick and pack light weight plastic toy parts while maintaining excellent quality and production rates. May also sort or stock the assembly department with light weight plastic toy parts and accessories needed for production.
How to apply
Please call Izabela directly at 313-550-6175 or email resumes to izaj125@kellyservices.com.
