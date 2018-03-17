Anchor Bay Packaging seeks General Assembly worker

Job Title
General Assembly
More Headlines
Location
Anchor Bay Packaging
Job Type
Full time with overtime
Job Summary
Assembly of large and small cardboard boxes using hot glue gun and staple gun. Very fast paced!
Responsibilities and Duties
Assembly of large and small cardboard boxes using hot glue gun and staple gun. Very fast paced!
Qualifications and Skills
Hardworking, dependable, honest
How to apply
Call 248-528-1444 or email recruitinggroup@teamentech.com
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.