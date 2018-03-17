Anchor Bay Packaging seeks General Assembly worker

Job Title

General Assembly

More Headlines

Location

Anchor Bay Packaging

Job Type

Full time with overtime

Job Summary

Assembly of large and small cardboard boxes using hot glue gun and staple gun. Very fast paced!

Responsibilities and Duties

Assembly of large and small cardboard boxes using hot glue gun and staple gun. Very fast paced!

Qualifications and Skills

Hardworking, dependable, honest

How to apply

Call 248-528-1444 or email recruitinggroup@teamentech.com

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.