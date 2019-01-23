Appen looking for part-time Social Media Evaluator for Burmese Speakers

Job Title

Work from Home Job | Social Media Evaluator for Burmese Speakers

Company Name

Appen

Location

Remote

Job Type

Part Time

Job Summary

At Appen, we work with 8 out of the top 10 global technology companies in the world to improve and optimize their products for users worldwide, including social media platforms, search engines, voice recognition systems, and eCommerce sites. The world of tech is moving fast, and since our founding in 1996 we rose to the challenge by becoming a publicly listed company and by building an international team that works in over 130 countries and in more than 180 languages.

Do you love social media and want to influence how we interact with technology? As a Social Media Evaluator with Appen you have the opportunity to provide feedback on news feeds, advertisements and search results. Your ideas have a direct impact on the services and content from social media sites that we use every single day.

You Might Fit This Role If:

• You are looking for a flexible work opportunity where you contribute to projects and grow your skills • You are an active and engaged user on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram • You enjoy working independently • You want to do internet-based work from home

Work Schedule:

• Social Media Evaluator positions are part-time (up to 20 hours per week) and highly flexible • The usual position requires 1-4 hours of work per day, 5-7 days a week

Qualifications and Skills

• Ability to read and write in English and any one of the languages listed below to understand and perform work tasks to customer specifications

• Access to a computer with a sound card and speakers, and/ or access to a smart phone that is less than three years old

• Access to a secure high speed internet connection and quiet non-public workspace

• Good English writing skills

• Ability to work with applications, troubleshoot software, and execute instructions independently

Languages Available:

• Burmese

We take pride in our diverse team and our flexible work opportunities, and as a publicly traded company our efforts and earned us the first place ranking in the FlexJobs Top 100 Companies index. Deloitte also recognized Appen with the 2017 Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 and the Technology Fast 50 Australia awards.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

8. How to apply

To complete your application kindly register through the link below:

https://talent-appen.icims.com/jobs/1946/job?mode=job&iis=Jobsite&iisn=clickondetroit_MTirador<

