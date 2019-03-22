Spring job fair in Dearborn to include over 100 employers

There will be opportunities in business, health care, hospitality, manufacturing and law enforcement at the spring job fair.

DEARBORN, Mich. - A spring job fair is taking place in Dearborn on April 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center.

There will be opportunities in business, health care, hospitality, manufacturing and law enforcement at the ACCESS job fair. The job fair will include more than 100 employers. Some of the employers are DTE Energy, Belle Tire, FedEx, the Detroit Police Department and Garden City Hospital.

For more information, contact Mustapha Mounajed at 313-945-8159 or click here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.