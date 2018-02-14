Arab American National Museum seeks new director in Dearborn

Job Title:

Director, Arab American National Museum

Employment Status:

Full-Time

Job Summary:

Under general direction with a high level of autonomy, uses extensive knowledge of Arab American history and skills obtained through education and experience, to visualize and develop the future of the Arab American National Museum (AANM). This job requires an inspirational leader with passion, vision and an entrepreneurial spirit for an institution with national significance. Creates strategic direction and oversees the development of tactical plans. Responsible for the financial growth and sustainability of the museum and provides high level direction for educational and programming events. Extensive contact with senior leadership of the organization, ACCESS Board of Directors, AANM National Advisory Board, donors, foundations, corporations, government agencies, individual benefactors and other philanthropic sources is required to meet goals and objectives.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Partner with Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director, and Chief Operating Officer to determine strategic direction, vision and mission of AANM and translating these things into actionable items.

Accountable for building, attracting and developing a highly effective and functional team.

Lead and inspire the AANM staff to work collaboratively to develop and implement strategic plans that actualize the institution’s mission, vision, and core values. Lead the organization, setting vision and direction for future growth and success

Manage financial oversight and monitoring for the AANM and the Growth Center, including budget discipline, timely, accurate and comprehensive development of an annual budget and its implementation

Develop and oversee a robust fundraising plan to ensure the financial stability and sustainability of the museum including building the endowment and its unrestricted revenue streams

Establish, sustain, and expand relationships with foundations, corporations, government agencies, and private donors

Strengthen the relationship of the AANM with local and national cultural institutions

Reviews performance and evaluates results achieved by subordinates

Coaches and mentors subordinates.

Arab American National Museum:

Lead the AANM to develop exciting and quality exhibitions and educational, cultural, and artistic programming that both serves the museum’s mission and expands and diversifies its audiences and support base

Work with the National Advisory Board to further the museum’s mission and reach into the community throughout the nation

Form strategic alliances and partnerships with other local/national museums, cultural and educational institutions, and community-based organizations to achieve the museum’s goals

Operates standard office equipment and uses required software applications.

Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

Knowledge of:

Advanced concepts, principles and practices of business or non-profit operations and non-profit fundraising.

Technology resources used in managing and promoting an organization.

Budget management, including creating and maintaining a budget.

Arab American history, culture and diversity of the community.

Intermediate to advanced concepts, practices and procedures of new business startup techniques.

Community resources including other organizations and services designed to support program networks.

Processes, rules and regulations of various services and funding agencies surrounding the eligibility and maintenance of the services being received.

Skill in:

Operating standard office equipments and using required software applications, including Microsoft Office.

Ability to:

Partner with other functional areas to accomplish objectives.

Facilitate meetings, ensuring that all viewpoints, ideas and problems are addressed.

Incorporate needs, wants and goals from different business unit perspectives into a single, defined approach.

Attend to detail while maintaining a big picture orientation.

Read, interpret, analyze and apply information from current events and pending legislation.

Incite enthusiasm and influence, motivate and persuade others to achieve desired outcomes.

Interpret and apply policies and identify and recommend changes as appropriate.

Organize, manage and track multiple detailed tasks and assignments with frequently changing priorities in a fast-paced work environment.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Work independently as well as collaboratively within a team environment.

Handle stressful situations and provide a high level of customer service in a calm and professional manner.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Educational/Previous Experience Requirements:

Minimum Degree Required:

Master’s degree, PhD preferred.

Required Disciplines:

Arab Studies or Museum Studies or a related field

~and~

At least 5 years management experience in a senior leadership position or any equivalent combination of experience, education, and/or training approved by Human Resources. Previous fundraising experience is required. Prior museum management experience is a must.

Licenses/Certifications:

Licenses/Certifications Required at Date of Hire:

None

Working Conditions:

Hours: Normal business hours and some additional hours are required.

Travel Required: 20 – 25%

Working Environment: Climate controlled office environment.

APPLY HERE

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.