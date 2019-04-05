Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre is hiring 300 ahead of summer concerts

DETROIT - The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre (formerly Chene Park) will host a job fair on Wednesday, April 10th from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. EDT at the Northwest Activity Center, 18100 Meyers Road, Detroit, Mich. 48235.

The company plans to hire approximately 300 persons, who will accommodate more than 150,000 guests that typically attend concerts during the waterfront venue’s 2019 season.

Metro Detroiters will have the opportunity to join an outstanding team and work in various open positions including: barbacks, bartenders, concessions manager, concessions staff, servers, grounds and maintenance supervisor, inventory manager, and maintenance. Descriptions for the open positions can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/0bdsgej7e0yrvah/AABBFcH7-ZscxbqpL4j34V0na?dl=0

The company is also seeking summer interns for the 2019 concert season. The internship program provides a great experience for college students alike who have a passion for music, strong work ethic and solutions mindset. All applicants can review job descriptions here: https://cheneparkdetroit.com/employment-2/.

"We're excited to kick-off our inaugural season at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre,” says Shahida Mausi, president and CEO of The Right Productions. “We strive to bring the best 30-plus summer shows in Detroit each year, and we need the best staff to service our guests. Our staff is integral to our success. We offer a range of employment opportunities through which Detroiters can earn money and be part of the first season at The Aretha.”

The Right Productions will consider experienced candidates, entry-level workers, military veterans, college students, returning citizens and skilled trades workers for positions. The Right Productions is looking for candidates who are willing to work days, nights and weekends; must be able to manage the physical requirements of the position during the length of shift; must be guest-friendly; and stays cool under pressure. Applicants should come dressed and prepared for an interview. Applicants must be a U.S. Citizen or otherwise authorized to work in the U.S. and must be 18 years or older. Applicants can fill out the employment application onsite or before their arrival by accessing the form here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeq3UAgVZnqvSK7oy6cu6rzCVfioimjJitBdALIaTAOhR5XAA/viewform?c=0&w=1

Stay tuned for news about The Aretha’s unmatched summer concert lineup. Tickets are available starting at $19.* Concert goers can download The Aretha mobile app in the iTunes App Store or Google Play to be the first to receive news about events at The Aretha. Feel free to also check The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre website and social media channels for more details.

*Includes $4 facility fee. All shows are rain or shine. Events subject to change. Prices slightly higher day of show. Lighted and secure parking. The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre is a City of Detroit, Recreation Dept. facility, managed and operated by The Right Productions, Inc.

The policy of The Right Productions, Inc. (TRP) is to provide equal employment opportunity to all qualified persons without regard to race, creed, color, religious belief, sex, age, national origin, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or veteran status.

About The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre (formerly Chene Park Detroit) is one of the top 100 amphitheatres in the world and Detroit’s premiere summer venue for live music. Located at 2600 Atwater, this waterfront amphitheatre in the heart of downtown is the epicenter for live summer entertainment in the Motor City. The Aretha boasts 5,000 seats and 1,000 lawn spots for concert goers. Starting April 5, The Aretha Box Office will be open on weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Phone: 313-393-7128. Tickets are available 24/7 online through www.ticketmaster.com or Charge by phone at 800-745-3000. For more information on The Aretha, visit www.TheAretha.com. Follow The Aretha on Facebook, Twitter

