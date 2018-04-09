Armed Security Officer wanted in Flint

Job Title

Armed Security Officer

Company Name

JAG Security

Location

Flint, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

We invite you to explore the award-winning culture, people, rewards and opportunities that make J.A.G. Security so special. Make your next career choice a confident one. The Security Guard is responsible for working with other team members and the client to achieve the same goal. This is a full time position and requires evening, nights and weekend hours.

Responsibilities and Duties

Operate detecting devices to screen individuals and prevent passage of prohibited articles into restricted areas.

Patrol industrial or commercial premises to prevent and detect signs of intrusion and ensure security of doors, windows, and gates.

Answer alarms and investigate disturbances.

Monitor and authorize entrance and departure of employees, visitors, and other persons to guard against theft and maintain security of premises.

Write reports of daily activities and irregularities such as equipment or property damage, theft, presence of unauthorized persons, or unusual occurrences.

Call police or fire departments in cases of emergency, such as fire or presence of unauthorized persons.

Warn persons of rule infractions or violations, and apprehend or evict violators from premises, using force when necessary.

Escort or drive motor vehicle to transport individuals to specified locations or to provide personal protection.

Inspect and adjust security systems, equipment, or machinery to ensure operational use and to detect evidence of tampering.

Qualifications and Skills

Successful incumbents possess intellectual horsepower, time management skills, written communication skills, the ability to prioritize and provide security and safety of people and property in assigned location(s).

Candidate must have a high school diploma or GED certificate, Michigan CPL, Valid Michigan Driver's License and be at least 21 YOA with a clear background.

