Ascent Aerospace seeks CNC Machinist for Macomb location

Job Title

CNC Machinist - 2nd shift

More Headlines

Company Name

Ascent Aerospace

Location

Macomb, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time, Hourly

Job Summary

The CNC Machinist will work in conjunction with the CNC Department Manager to establish aerospace tool setups and validate programs for use on 3 and 5 axis machines.

Responsibilities and Duties

Essential Functions

Works in conjunction with NC Programmers and CNC Department Manager to establish NC tool setups and validate NC programs for use on 3 and 5 axis CNC machines

Responsible for complete Numerical Control operation for machining tools, details and parts

Maintains safe operations by adhering to safety procedures and policies

Perform other job related tasks as assigned

Qualifications and Skills

High school diploma or GED

Minimum five years' experience in conventional machining and/or NC machining practices

This position must meet Export Control compliance requirements, therefore a "US Person" as defined by 22.C.F.R. § is required

How to apply

Apply directly at http://www.ascentaerospace.com/careers

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.