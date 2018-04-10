Ascent Aerospace seeks CNC Machinist for Macomb location

Job Title
CNC Machinist - 2nd shift
Company Name
Ascent Aerospace
Location
Macomb, Mich.
Job Type
Full Time, Hourly
Job Summary
The CNC Machinist will work in conjunction with the CNC Department Manager to establish aerospace tool setups and validate programs for use on 3 and 5 axis machines.
Responsibilities and Duties
Essential Functions
- Works in conjunction with NC Programmers and CNC Department Manager to establish NC tool setups and validate NC programs for use on 3 and 5 axis CNC machines
- Responsible for complete Numerical Control operation for machining tools, details and parts
- Maintains safe operations by adhering to safety procedures and policies
- Perform other job related tasks as assigned
Qualifications and Skills
- High school diploma or GED
- Minimum five years' experience in conventional machining and/or NC machining practices
- This position must meet Export Control compliance requirements, therefore a "US Person" as defined by 22.C.F.R. § is required
How to apply
Apply directly at http://www.ascentaerospace.com/careers
