Assembler/Sequencer position open in Northwest Detroit

Job Title

Assembler/Sequencer

Location

Northwest Detroit

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Assembling and/or sequencing automotive components, in compliance with quality standards and processes, in a just in time operation.

STARTING PAY RATE:

$10.23 per hour (First wage increase occurs after 90 days' employment. Pay rate increases to 12.92 after one year.)

AVAILABLE BENEFITS INCLUDE:

9 Paid Holidays

Health Insurance - Medical, Dental, Vision

Paid Time Off - Vacation and Sick time

Life and Long Term Disability Insurance

Responsibilities and Duties

Performing strenuous, physical work that includes repetitive actions/motions

Completing work at a pace that is consistent with the production schedule and the client's delivery expectations

Meeting work schedule requirements (including overtime as needed) and maintaining excellent attendance

Qualifications and Skills

Good eye/hand coordination

Ability to follow work directions and conduct rules

Attentive to detail

Ability to stand 8-12 hours per day

Ability to lift up to 20 - 40 pounds without assistance, repetitively

Ability to work well in a diverse team setting/work cooperatively with others

Prior experience in a quality focused assembly environment preferred

Ability to speak and read English fluently

How to apply

Please submit a resume via e-mail to fhchrm@outlook.com; cover letter optional, but welcome.

