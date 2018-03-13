Jobs

Assembler/Sequencer position open in Northwest Detroit

Job Title

Assembler/Sequencer

More Headlines

Location

Northwest Detroit

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Assembling and/or sequencing automotive components, in compliance with quality standards and processes, in a just in time operation. 

STARTING PAY RATE: 

$10.23 per hour (First wage increase occurs after 90 days' employment. Pay rate increases to 12.92 after one year.) 

AVAILABLE BENEFITS INCLUDE: 

  • 9 Paid Holidays 
  • Health Insurance - Medical, Dental, Vision 
  • Paid Time Off - Vacation and Sick time 
  • Life and Long Term Disability Insurance 

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Performing strenuous, physical work that includes repetitive actions/motions 
  • Completing work at a pace that is consistent with the production schedule and the client's delivery expectations 
  • Meeting work schedule requirements (including overtime as needed) and maintaining excellent attendance 

Qualifications and Skills

  • Good eye/hand coordination 
  • Ability to follow work directions and conduct rules 
  • Attentive to detail 
  • Ability to stand 8-12 hours per day 
  • Ability to lift up to 20 - 40 pounds without assistance, repetitively 
  • Ability to work well in a diverse team setting/work cooperatively with others 
  • Prior experience in a quality focused assembly environment preferred 
  • Ability to speak and read English fluently 

How to apply

Please submit a resume via e-mail to fhchrm@outlook.com; cover letter optional, but welcome.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.