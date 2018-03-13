Assembler/Sequencer position open in Northwest Detroit

Job Title
Assembler/Sequencer
Location
Northwest Detroit
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
Assembling and/or sequencing automotive components, in compliance with quality standards and processes, in a just in time operation.
STARTING PAY RATE:
$10.23 per hour (First wage increase occurs after 90 days' employment. Pay rate increases to 12.92 after one year.)
AVAILABLE BENEFITS INCLUDE:
- 9 Paid Holidays
- Health Insurance - Medical, Dental, Vision
- Paid Time Off - Vacation and Sick time
- Life and Long Term Disability Insurance
Responsibilities and Duties
- Performing strenuous, physical work that includes repetitive actions/motions
- Completing work at a pace that is consistent with the production schedule and the client's delivery expectations
- Meeting work schedule requirements (including overtime as needed) and maintaining excellent attendance
Qualifications and Skills
- Good eye/hand coordination
- Ability to follow work directions and conduct rules
- Attentive to detail
- Ability to stand 8-12 hours per day
- Ability to lift up to 20 - 40 pounds without assistance, repetitively
- Ability to work well in a diverse team setting/work cooperatively with others
- Prior experience in a quality focused assembly environment preferred
- Ability to speak and read English fluently
How to apply
Please submit a resume via e-mail to fhchrm@outlook.com; cover letter optional, but welcome.
