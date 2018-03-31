Assembly position open in Plymouth

Job Title

Assembly

More Headlines

Location

Plymouth, Mich.

Job Type

Full-Time with Overtime

Job Summary

Production Operator at Modern Facility - a Kelly Services Premier Client.

Opportunity to be hired in with good attendance and production. Once hired in, full benefits package is offered.

Starting Pay Rate: $12 per hour with increase to $12.50 at 90 days.

Schedule: 1st shift working from 6:00 a.m. Monday - Friday. Overtime during the week and on Saturdays.

Responsibilities and Duties

Brief Description: Operation of the assembly line by using the established processes, while working together in a team environment.

Working Conditions:

Fast paced Automotive Manufacturing Team environment.

Very clean, modern, and quiet

Qualifications and Skills

High School Diploma or GED required.

One year of manufacturing Assembly experience preferred.

General knowledge of quality systems and identification of defects recommended.

Must have general mechanical aptitudes.

Ability to work within the establish Core Values & Principles.

Must be friendly and have good references and a stable work history.

How to apply

Send resume to Kelly Services at MIRC795@KellyServices.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.