Assembly position open in Plymouth

Job Title
Assembly
More Headlines
Location
Plymouth, Mich.
Job Type
Full-Time with Overtime
Job Summary
- Production Operator at Modern Facility - a Kelly Services Premier Client.
- Opportunity to be hired in with good attendance and production. Once hired in, full benefits package is offered.
- Starting Pay Rate: $12 per hour with increase to $12.50 at 90 days.
- Schedule: 1st shift working from 6:00 a.m. Monday - Friday. Overtime during the week and on Saturdays.
Responsibilities and Duties
Brief Description: Operation of the assembly line by using the established processes, while working together in a team environment.
Working Conditions:
- Fast paced Automotive Manufacturing Team environment.
- Very clean, modern, and quiet
Qualifications and Skills
- High School Diploma or GED required.
- One year of manufacturing Assembly experience preferred.
- General knowledge of quality systems and identification of defects recommended.
- Must have general mechanical aptitudes.
- Ability to work within the establish Core Values & Principles.
- Must be friendly and have good references and a stable work history.
How to apply
Send resume to Kelly Services at MIRC795@KellyServices.com.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.