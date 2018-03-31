Jobs

Assembly position open in Plymouth

Job Title

Assembly

Location

Plymouth, Mich.

Job Type

Full-Time with Overtime

Job Summary

  • Production Operator at Modern Facility - a Kelly Services Premier Client. 
  • Opportunity to be hired in with good attendance and production. Once hired in, full benefits package is offered. 
  • Starting Pay Rate: $12 per hour with increase to $12.50 at 90 days. 
  • Schedule: 1st shift working from 6:00 a.m. Monday - Friday. Overtime during the week and on Saturdays.

Responsibilities and Duties

Brief Description: Operation of the assembly line by using the established processes, while working together in a team environment. 

Working Conditions: 

  • Fast paced Automotive Manufacturing Team environment. 
  • Very clean, modern, and quiet

Qualifications and Skills

  • High School Diploma or GED required. 
  • One year of manufacturing Assembly experience preferred. 
  • General knowledge of quality systems and identification of defects recommended. 
  • Must have general mechanical aptitudes. 
  • Ability to work within the establish Core Values & Principles. 
  • Must be friendly and have good references and a stable work history.

How to apply

Send resume to Kelly Services at MIRC795@KellyServices.com.

