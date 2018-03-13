Jobs

Assembly Workers wanted at DAVCO in Saline

DAVCO's Diesel Pro 245

Job Title

Assembly Worker

Location

Saline, Mich. 

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

DAVCO Technologies is looking for 12 First shift Assembly Workers located in Saline, Mich. 

  • $12.50 -13.50 an hour Monday-Friday 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Position includes standing for long periods of time, use of torque guns, some lifting included 
  • 1 year of Assembly, Warehouse or Light Industrial experience 
  • Outstanding attendance is a must for this position. 
  • High School Diploma or GED required 
  • Detail oriented, paying attention to the specific details of a project or task 
  • Excellent communication skills 
  • Ability to complete assigned tasks within a specific time frame 

Qualifications and Skills

For additional information please call 734-761-5700 or email an updated resume to 3312@kellyservices.com with any questions. 

How to apply

Apply directly to this job post here.

Stop by our Job Fair at DAVCO Technologies on Wednesday March 14, 2018 from 9 a.m. - Noon 

DAVCO Technologies
1600 Woodland Dr.
Saline, MI 48176

