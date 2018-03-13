Assembly Workers wanted at DAVCO in Saline

Job Title
Assembly Worker
More Headlines
Location
Saline, Mich.
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
DAVCO Technologies is looking for 12 First shift Assembly Workers located in Saline, Mich.
- $12.50 -13.50 an hour Monday-Friday 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Position includes standing for long periods of time, use of torque guns, some lifting included
- 1 year of Assembly, Warehouse or Light Industrial experience
- Outstanding attendance is a must for this position.
- High School Diploma or GED required
- Detail oriented, paying attention to the specific details of a project or task
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to complete assigned tasks within a specific time frame
Qualifications and Skills
For additional information please call 734-761-5700 or email an updated resume to 3312@kellyservices.com with any questions.
How to apply
Apply directly to this job post here.
Stop by our Job Fair at DAVCO Technologies on Wednesday March 14, 2018 from 9 a.m. - Noon
DAVCO Technologies
1600 Woodland Dr.
Saline, MI 48176
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.