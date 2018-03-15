Assistant Child Care Teacher needed in Canton Township

Job Title

Assistant Child Care Teacher

Location

Canton Township

Job Type

Hourly pay

Job Summary

Private child care center looking for Assistant teachers for Toddler Room, Latch Key and Baby Room.

Responsibilities and Duties

Keeping the kids safe, playing with them, changing diapers, projects, teaching new things to them. Latch Key is before and after school kids. They usually do their homework .

Qualifications and Skills

Being a team player, a lot of patience and the heart to love kids. We will train you for the position.

How to apply

Send an email to: roseysrr@aol.com if interested. Send me your resume and then we can set up an interview time.

