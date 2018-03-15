Assistant Child Care Teacher needed in Canton Township

Job Title
Assistant Child Care Teacher
Location
Canton Township
Job Type
Hourly pay
Job Summary
Private child care center looking for Assistant teachers for Toddler Room, Latch Key and Baby Room.
Responsibilities and Duties
Keeping the kids safe, playing with them, changing diapers, projects, teaching new things to them. Latch Key is before and after school kids. They usually do their homework .
Qualifications and Skills
Being a team player, a lot of patience and the heart to love kids. We will train you for the position.
How to apply
Send an email to: roseysrr@aol.com if interested. Send me your resume and then we can set up an interview time.
