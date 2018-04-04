Assistant Construction Estimator and Coordinator wanted at Roush in Livonia

Job Title

Assistant Construction Estimator and Coordinator

Location

Livonia, Mich.

At Roush, we fuse technology and engineering to provide product development solutions to customers in a diverse range of industries. Widely recognized for providing engineering, testing, prototype, and manufacturing services to the transportation industry, Roush also provides significant support to the aerospace, defense and theme park industries. With over 4,000 employees in facilities throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America, our unique combination of creativity and tenacity activates big ideas on a global stage. We want motivated, ambitious people who put the needs of our customers first, bring creativity to their work and will do whatever it takes to achieve success. If you share our passion for providing innovative solutions to complex challenges, we want you on our team.

Are you looking for a thriving company to join? Roush has an immediate need for an Assistant Construction Estimator and Coordinator to support our existing project management team, including a registered architect, within our Facilities department. In this role you will take ownership to effectively manage specific projects/tasks to completion within a budget and timeframe. You will work with internal teams and external contractors as you assist in the procurement of services, finishes, furnishings and equipment. The Assistant Estimator and Coordinator will outline specifications for work to be performed onsite, send them out for pricing and coordinate installation. This position will be located in Livonia, MI.

Qualifications

Associate's degree in project management or in a construction-related field with 4+ years’ experience in project coordination, including cost-estimating, project timing and interfacing with the customer and contractors – OR – bachelor’s degree in project management or in a construction-related field with 2+ years’ experience in project coordination, including cost-estimating, project timing and interfacing with the customer and contractors within a corporate/industrial setting

Must be skilled in construction cost estimating for non-residential construction projects

Strength in onsite contractor coordination for construction processes and strong problem-solving skills

Must be familiar with IBC, ADA, NFPA, and NEC codes

Strong understanding of construction terms, scheduling, and planning concepts

Assistant Estimator and Coordinator must have the ability to read and interpret construction documents such as plans and specifications

Adept to negotiate and solve problems within deadline driven environment

Assistant Estimator and Coordinator must have excellent written and verbal communication skills

Proficient with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Access and PowerPoint)

Must have a clean driving record and able to travel to local Metro Detroit buildings and work some flexible hours as needed

Preferred Skills

PeopleSoft and MS Project experience

AutoCAD experience using software to create estimates & modify existing drawings

Office system furniture exposure and interior color selections

