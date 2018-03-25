Atlas Copco seeks Project Manager with automotive manufacturing experience

Job Title

Project Manager

Location

Auburn Hills, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Mission:

The Project Manager will be expected to work closely with customers, distributors and salesmen to determine customer needs, develop innovative global solutions, and provide efficient processes for global execution. The Project Manager must be a leader, capable of directing and motivating cross-functional teams to accomplish all planned activities from purchase order through final acceptance. The PM will be responsible to manage the entire workflow, working closely with the Production Team to execute projects on Budget, on Time, and to a Quality standard that gives Atlas Copco high levels of Customer Satisfaction.

Responsibilities and Duties

Essential duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to the following:

Professional and positive attitude is essential

Easy to do business with, making us first in mind and first in choice

Operate each project and installation within budgetary guidelines

Schedule projects and coordinate to meet all work order commitments on time, at or under budget, and to customer and company specifications and quality control standards

Submit accurate and timely reports and updates documenting individual project activities

Coordinate each project and installation with supporting departments (sales, purchasing, shop floor, lab, service)

Technical support of Sales Team

Travel about 30%, must be able to travel internationally / valid driver's license

Constant communication with the customer. The customer is our first priority!

Qualifications and Skills

Experience requirements

Demonstrated experience in industrial adhesive/sealer systems, dispensing, and metering technology

Highly motivated, resourceful self-starter and be able demonstrate successful performance with independent problem solving, planning & execution, and leadership within and across departments to meet changing deadlines

Minimum 8+ years diversified engineering or supervisory experience

Experience in automotive manufacturing with knowledge of General Industry & Motor Vehicle Industry segments a plus

Educational requirements

University degree in engineering or related field strongly preferred

PMP Certification is recommended.

Excellent oral, written and organizational communication skills plus strong interpersonal skills are required

Strong electrical/ mechanical/ robotics knowledge

How to apply

Send resumes and cover letters to: mary.richardson@us.atlascopco.com

