Auburn Hills Marriott at Centerpoint hosting hospitality job fair May 1

Job Title
Front Desk Representative
Company Name
Marriott Centerpoint
Location
Pontiac
Job Type
Hourly, Full Time
Job Summary
The Auburn Hills Marriott at Centerpoint will be hosting a hospitality job fair on Tuesday, May 1st from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Representatives from the following departments will be available for immediate interviews:
- Restaurant
- Front Desk
- Kitchen
- Housekeeping
- Banquets
- Engineering.
Full and Part time Positions available. We are growing and are looking to hire 50-60 people. All full time positions feature health insurance after 60 days, 401K, and travel benefits. For specific information, please visit the following site: https://careers.interstatehotels.com/marriott-pontiac/flyer
How to apply
www.interstatehotels.com/careers
