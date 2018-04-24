Auburn Hills Marriott at Centerpoint hosting hospitality job fair May 1

Job Title

Front Desk Representative

More Headlines

Company Name

Marriott Centerpoint

Location

Pontiac

Job Type

Hourly, Full Time

Job Summary

The Auburn Hills Marriott at Centerpoint will be hosting a hospitality job fair on Tuesday, May 1st from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Representatives from the following departments will be available for immediate interviews:

Restaurant

Front Desk

Kitchen

Housekeeping

Banquets

Engineering.

Full and Part time Positions available. We are growing and are looking to hire 50-60 people. All full time positions feature health insurance after 60 days, 401K, and travel benefits. For specific information, please visit the following site: https://careers.interstatehotels.com/marriott-pontiac/flyer

How to apply

www.interstatehotels.com/careers

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.