Job Title

Auto Mechanic/Technician

Company Name

Tire One Inc.

Location

Farmington Hills

Job Type

Full-time, M-F only

Job Summary

Need an experienced mechanic with certifications in A/C, brakes, steering and suspension.

Responsibilities and Duties

Show up on time, be honest and be conscientious.

Qualifications and Skills

Certifications in A/C, brakes, steering and suspension.

How to apply

Please call 248 442-7934

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.