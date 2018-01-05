Automated Mail Inserter Operator needed at Ancor Information Management in Troy

TROY, Mich. - Ancor Information Management in Troy seeks an Automated Mail Inserter Operator – Third Shift.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
- Perform typical machine shop operations.
- Load equipment with materials required for jobs such as carriers, pamphlets, and advertisements.
- Operate equipment. Responsible for the quality and integrity of the finished work.
- Observe peripheral equipment and error messages displayed on monitor of terminal to detect faulty output or machine stoppage.
- Enter commands to correct error or stoppage and resume operations.
- Detect and report defective materials or questionable conditions to the department supervisor.
- Clear equipment at end of operating run and review schedule to determine next assignment.
- Record quality checks, scrap, and issues which occurred, such as down time, and actions taken on appropriate form and/or log.
- Maintain the work area and equipment in a clean, orderly condition, and follow prescribed safety regulations.
- Must be familiar with the basic machine functions in order to perform the tasks stated above.
Education and Experience:
- High school diploma or general education degree (GED); or 1 to 3 months related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
Job Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:
- Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.
- Must be able to read and understand work instructions.
- Must be able to use simple math and understand how to calculate postage.
Computer Skills:
To perform this job successfully, an individual should have knowledge of basic computer skills, including and programs including Outlook, Excel, Microsoft Word, and familiarity with the Internet.
Supervisory Responsibilities:
None
Physical Demands:
- Light to moderate physical effort required.
- Must be able to bend and lift up to 35 pounds on a regular basis.
- Ability to stand for long periods of time (entire work shift), reach, and move about the facility.
Work Environment:
- Work performed in a plant environment.
- Exposed to any number of elements but with none present to the extent of being disagreeable.
- Will be required to perform other duties as requested, directed, or assigned.
Job Type:
Full-time
Required education:
High school or equivalent
