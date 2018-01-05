Automated Mail Inserter Operator needed at Ancor Information Management in Troy

TROY, Mich. - Ancor Information Management in Troy seeks an Automated Mail Inserter Operator – Third Shift.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Perform typical machine shop operations.

Load equipment with materials required for jobs such as carriers, pamphlets, and advertisements.

Operate equipment. Responsible for the quality and integrity of the finished work.

Observe peripheral equipment and error messages displayed on monitor of terminal to detect faulty output or machine stoppage.

Enter commands to correct error or stoppage and resume operations.

Detect and report defective materials or questionable conditions to the department supervisor.

Clear equipment at end of operating run and review schedule to determine next assignment.

Record quality checks, scrap, and issues which occurred, such as down time, and actions taken on appropriate form and/or log.

Maintain the work area and equipment in a clean, orderly condition, and follow prescribed safety regulations.

Must be familiar with the basic machine functions in order to perform the tasks stated above.

Education and Experience:

High school diploma or general education degree (GED); or 1 to 3 months related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Job Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

Must be able to read and understand work instructions.

Must be able to use simple math and understand how to calculate postage.

Computer Skills:

To perform this job successfully, an individual should have knowledge of basic computer skills, including and programs including Outlook, Excel, Microsoft Word, and familiarity with the Internet.

Supervisory Responsibilities:

None

Physical Demands:

Light to moderate physical effort required.

Must be able to bend and lift up to 35 pounds on a regular basis.

Ability to stand for long periods of time (entire work shift), reach, and move about the facility.

Work Environment:

Work performed in a plant environment.

Exposed to any number of elements but with none present to the extent of being disagreeable.

Will be required to perform other duties as requested, directed, or assigned.

Job Type:

Full-time

Required education:

High school or equivalent

APPLY HERE



