Automated Mail Inserter Operator needed at Ancor Information Management in Troy

TROY, Mich. - Ancor Information Management in Troy seeks an Automated Mail Inserter Operator – Third Shift. 

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Perform typical machine shop operations.
  • Load equipment with materials required for jobs such as carriers, pamphlets, and advertisements.
  • Operate equipment. Responsible for the quality and integrity of the finished work.
  • Observe peripheral equipment and error messages displayed on monitor of terminal to detect faulty output or machine stoppage.
  • Enter commands to correct error or stoppage and resume operations.
  • Detect and report defective materials or questionable conditions to the department supervisor.
  • Clear equipment at end of operating run and review schedule to determine next assignment.
  • Record quality checks, scrap, and issues which occurred, such as down time, and actions taken on appropriate form and/or log.
  • Maintain the work area and equipment in a clean, orderly condition, and follow prescribed safety regulations.
  • Must be familiar with the basic machine functions in order to perform the tasks stated above.

Education and Experience:

  • High school diploma or general education degree (GED); or 1 to 3 months related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Job Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

  • Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.
  • Must be able to read and understand work instructions.
  • Must be able to use simple math and understand how to calculate postage.

Computer Skills:

To perform this job successfully, an individual should have knowledge of basic computer skills, including and programs including Outlook, Excel, Microsoft Word, and familiarity with the Internet.

Supervisory Responsibilities:

None

Physical Demands:

  • Light to moderate physical effort required.
  • Must be able to bend and lift up to 35 pounds on a regular basis.
  • Ability to stand for long periods of time (entire work shift), reach, and move about the facility.

Work Environment:

  • Work performed in a plant environment.
  • Exposed to any number of elements but with none present to the extent of being disagreeable.
  • Will be required to perform other duties as requested, directed, or assigned.

Job Type:

Full-time

Required education:

High school or equivalent

APPLY HERE
 

