Automotive Assembly workers needed in Huron, Mich.

Job Title

Automotive Assembly

More Headlines

Location

Huron, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time Temp to Hire

Job Summary

Production Operators will work at one of our premier customers in Huron, Mich. The position will involve assembly and/or machine operation of blow molded fuel systems. Production Operators will perform multiple jobs within the production area on automated and semi-automated equipment in a fast paced environment.

Responsibilities and Duties

Authority and responsibility to stop production when a quality or safety issue arises.

Removes flash from blow molded tank, inspects visually for defects, weighs tank, and places tank into post-mold cooling fixtures.

Operates computer systems to identify tank production data.

Perform Quality Inspections and records data.

Position requires, walking, standing, sitting, bending, stooping, reaching and climbing.

Works within the operator classification on all production lines and stations for job rotations.

Qualifications and Skills

These positions requires a High School Diploma or GED at minimum.

How to apply

To apply please call Ethan Adams at 734-351-8159

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.