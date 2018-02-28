Automotive painting candidates wanted at Penske Vehicle Services

Job Title
Automotive Painter
Hourly Rate
Full-Time, Hourly
Job Summary
Penske Vehicle Services is currently seeking qualified candidates for Automotive Paint Technician and Painter Prep positions. We are seeking candidates who have experience working in paint refinish or production environments.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Bodywork (fills, blocking, bodyline creating/ moving)
- Priming and painting both insurance and show quality vehicles
- Wet sanding and rubbing of both insurance and class A show vehicles.
- Disassemble and reassemble body components
- Dent repair, also using filler
- Light Frame repair
- Metal finish and metal manipulation
- Paint blending, mixing and tinting
- Rub and polish exterior of vehicles
- Other duties may be assigned by Management, based on business needs
Qualifications and Skills
Requirements:
- Must have own set of tools
- 1-2 years of experience at minimum
- High School Diploma
- Ability to work independently or as a team
- Lifting Requirements: 5-25 lbs
- Physical Requirements: Requires moderate to high level of physical activity
How to apply
Email Resumes to: opportunities@Penskevehicleservices.com
