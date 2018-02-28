Automotive painting candidates wanted at Penske Vehicle Services

Job Title

Automotive Painter

Hourly Rate

Full-Time, Hourly

Job Summary

Penske Vehicle Services is currently seeking qualified candidates for Automotive Paint Technician and Painter Prep positions. We are seeking candidates who have experience working in paint refinish or production environments.

Responsibilities and Duties

Bodywork (fills, blocking, bodyline creating/ moving)

Priming and painting both insurance and show quality vehicles

Wet sanding and rubbing of both insurance and class A show vehicles.

Disassemble and reassemble body components

Dent repair, also using filler

Light Frame repair

Metal finish and metal manipulation

Paint blending, mixing and tinting

Rub and polish exterior of vehicles

Other duties may be assigned by Management, based on business needs

Qualifications and Skills

Requirements:

Must have own set of tools

1-2 years of experience at minimum

High School Diploma

Ability to work independently or as a team

Lifting Requirements: 5-25 lbs

Physical Requirements: Requires moderate to high level of physical activity

How to apply

Email Resumes to: opportunities@Penskevehicleservices.com

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.