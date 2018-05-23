Avis Budget Group hiring multiple positions at Detroit Metro Airport

Job Title

Hiring for all Positions

Company Name

Avis Budget Group

Location

Detroit Metro Airport

Job Type

Part Time & Full Time available

Job Summary

If you want to GO somewhere in your career, Avis Budget Group is the place to be! Our Detroit Metro Airport location is hiring for all positions:

Operations Manager Trainee

Courtesy Bus Drivers (must have CDL class A or B with proper DOT endorsements)

Vehicle Service Agents

Rental Sales Associates

Customer Service Representatives

Oil/Tire Technicians

Qualifications and Skills

All positions require that you be at least 18 years of age with a current and valid driver's license.

How to apply

On-site interviews will take place on Wednesday, May 23rd from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. or applicants can stop by the location anytime Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm to discuss employment opportunities. We are located at: 287 Lucas Drive, Detroit MI, 48242

Please see the attached flyer for more information or visit our website at avisbudgetgroupcareers.com

