Avis Budget Group hiring multiple positions at Detroit Metro Airport

Job Title
Hiring for all Positions
Company Name
Avis Budget Group
Location
Detroit Metro Airport
Job Type
Part Time & Full Time available
Job Summary
If you want to GO somewhere in your career, Avis Budget Group is the place to be! Our Detroit Metro Airport location is hiring for all positions:
- Operations Manager Trainee
- Courtesy Bus Drivers (must have CDL class A or B with proper DOT endorsements)
- Vehicle Service Agents
- Rental Sales Associates
- Customer Service Representatives
- Oil/Tire Technicians
Qualifications and Skills
All positions require that you be at least 18 years of age with a current and valid driver's license.
How to apply
On-site interviews will take place on Wednesday, May 23rd from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. or applicants can stop by the location anytime Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm to discuss employment opportunities. We are located at: 287 Lucas Drive, Detroit MI, 48242
Please see the attached flyer for more information or visit our website at avisbudgetgroupcareers.com
