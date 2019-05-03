Bar Verona is hiring servers, bartenders, cooks, bussers in Commerce Township

Job Title
Restaurant Staff
Company Name
Bar Verona
Location
Commerce Township
Job Type
Hourly, Full and Part Time Available
Job Summary
New Concept! Opening soon!
Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani is opening an incredible restaurant in Commerce Township. Top 5 reasons you should work here:
- Made-from-scratch kitchen
- Incredible craft cocktails
- Great location
- You are treated with respect.
- You get in on the best opening in 2019
If this sounds like something you want to join, then we want to hear from you.
We will be hiring for:
-Servers
-Bartenders
-Line Cooks
-Bussers
-Dishwashers
-Hosts
-Runners
Job Fair on May 11, 2019
You can stop by on Saturday, May 11 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and meet us in person at our job fair. Everyone who shows up receives an interview on the spot. No need for a full resume, just tell us about yourself and where you've worked before.
Sound like a good idea? It is. And we look forward to hearing from you soon.
Our job fair will be held at:
Hampton Inn-Commerce/Novi
169 Loop Rd
Commerce Twp, MI 48390
