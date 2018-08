Beaumont Health is holding a job fair Tuesday as the company seeks to fill about 40 openings at hospitals in Dearborn, Taylor, Trenton and Wayne.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. WHERE: 15500 Lundy Parkway, Dearborn

You are advised to bring a resume.

